The report cards of Bologna – Svanberg, what a day: goals and assists. Arnautovic offensive totem

SAMPDORIA 1-2 BOLOGNA – 47 ‘Svanberg, 77’ Thorsby, 79 ‘Arnautović

Skorupski 6.5 – A certainty for Mihajlovic. Save after a few minutes on Ekdal, he is timely in the exits. He can’t do anything about Thorsby’s goal.

Soumaoro 7 – Few frills, lots of substance. Walls all uqel that there is to be walled up, asserts his physique.

Medel 6 – Not too precise in support, every now and then he risks behind as when he loses Yoshida in the second half. Fortunately Skorupski puts a patch on it.

Theate 7 – Always present, both on the corners for Bologna and obviously in the defensive phase. He responds blow for blow to the advanced Sampdoria with a great sense of timing.

De Silvestri 6 – He grits his teeth after getting hurt in the first half. Askildsen turns out to be a bad score and keeps him crushed in his own half. However, he defends with order. From 46 ‘Skov Olsen 6 – He does a good job accompanying Soriano in the action that led to the advantage.

Dominguez 6.5 – Well under high pressure, the Argentine also stands out in the quality of the plays. The heel with which he frees Soriano in the action of the goal is splendid. On the other hand, it can be seen in the same action where Thorsby loses. From 84 ‘Binks sv

Svanberg 7.5 – Goals and assists. And what a goal and assists, we add. Decisive in Bologna’s first away success, net of goals, he stands out for his contribution in both phases. It also forces an opponent to yellow.

Hickey 6 – From its parts the main actions of Sampdoria are born. Above all, Candreva puts him in difficulty.

Soriano 6.5 – He makes the elastic between the midfield and the attack giving a hand in the retreats but proving to be decisive in the proactive phase. He touches the goal in the end of the first half, propitious him in the second half. From 83 ‘Mbaye sv

Arnautovic 7 – Fundamental in getting the team up, engaging the opposing defenders. His plays and his veils always lead to imminent danger. It seems he lacks only the precision in attack but you give and give the aim in the end he finds it, when it matters most. From 90 ‘Van Hooijdonk sv

Barrow 6 – Very active especially in the first half when he can unleash his speed. Useful both in the support phase and when trying to finalize. From the 76 ‘Sansone sv

Sinisa Mihajlovic 7 – The team gave good answers against Cagliari and rightly chose not to touch it. Only De Silvestri’s physical problems lead him to change something in the second half, but the team plays well, is proactive and cohesive. Arnautovic’s retreats to give a concrete example are the children of his work. He comes out once again the winner against his former team.