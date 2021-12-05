The report cards of Lazio – Zaccagni is a fury, Immobile is not wrong. Sarri, too many blackouts

Final result: Sampdoria-Lazio 1-3

Strakosha 7 – First half as a non-paying spectator, recovery played with personality and character. He gets his hands on it on several occasions, extinguishes the hosts’ comeback ambitions. He cannot do anything about Gabbiadini’s goal, but immediately afterwards he makes up for Ekdal.

Hysaj 6 – Tidy race and without too many smudges. When D’Aversa’s team picks up the pace, it is a bit ‘in trouble, but holds even after the red of Milinkovic-Savic.

Luiz Felipe 6 – He concedes something in the end, Yoshida’s centimeters create some problems. Overall he blocks the rearguard and lets very few balls pass, to review the lack of marking on Gabbiadini’s winning turn.

Unripe 6.5 – Frightening continuity, incredible solidity and personality to sell. When he doesn’t skid he remains one of the defensive pillars, it can also be seen in the way he leads his teammates.

Marusic 6 – He covers Zaccagni from offensive raids, especially in the first half he doesn’t let anything pass. Candreva is completely canceled in the first 45 ‘of play.

Milinkovic-Savic 6.5 – One vote less for useless nonsense, stains an almost perfect proof with a very avoidable red. When he plays carefree he commands the whole team, like a real sergeant.

Cataldi 6.5 – Some burrs are not lacking, but when he acquires the right confidence he dribbles easily between the lines and does not even miss a decision. He falls in the second half, but he doesn’t have big responsibilities. From 63 ‘Lucas Leiva 5.5 – He tries with his usual experience, but since Milinkovic comes out he is no longer able to manage possession.

Basic 6.5 – Stroke and lungs. Some insertions are missing, but he plays with intelligence and keeps the Sampdoria setters in check.

Pedro 6.5 – It goes in flames, as soon as it lights up it creates dangers. He does not have many opportunities to exploit, however he plays with the usual quality. From 63 ‘Felipe Anderson 5.5 – He sees little in the offensive phase, he sacrifices a lot and also helps his own in the most complex moment. But he goes on the ball with very little conviction.

Property 7.5 – Judgment. In the area he touches two balls and transforms them into goals, reaching 13 in the scorers’ standings. He works a lot for the team, only a knee injury forces him to leave. When it floats between the lines it is impregnable. From 46 ‘Muriqi 5 – It enters badly, very badly. The cheers of encouragement from the guest sector are not enough, he always arrives late and runs a lot in vain.

Zaccagni 7 – Brilliant on the passage for Milinkovic-Savic, he is totally devilish: as soon as he finds a space he sinks and hurts a Sampdoria that never manages to limit him. From 78 ‘Lazzari 6 – It takes a while to fuel, but overall it brings home a sufficient performance.

Maurizio Sarri 6.5 – First half of applause, almost perfect. In the second half, his parents turn off the light: he touches the strings of pride well, but a more lasting concentration is needed to avoid inexplicable collapses.