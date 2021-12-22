The report cards of Napoli – Lozano wasteful, Mertens shadow. Juan Jesus, a three-point error

Final result: Napoli-Spezia 0-1

Ospina 5.5 – He is not forced to face unstoppable conclusions, but on the occasion of Juan Jesus’ own goal, he seems a bit stuck on his legs. The unfortunate detour is angled but not too fast, perhaps he could have done more.

By Lorenzo 6 – Careful when Reca is released, he takes a blow to the knee and seems not to be able to do it. He picks himself up and tries to push to the right throughout the recovery.

Rrahmani 6 – Good marking against Manaj, rocky and clean in the advances. He also did well in one-on-one with Agudelo when he tried to start at speed, a race without errors.

Juan Jesus 5 – As Rrahmani holds up well against the strikers of Spezia, who move a lot and try to put Napoli’s central players in difficulty with raids, but in an attempt to advance on Manaj he misses the door and puts Spalletti’s team’s game uphill. It’s the only flaw, but it weighs heavily.

Mario Rui 5.5 – He has more field than Di Lorenzo, but he exploits him less. He takes a yellow in the final of the first half that weighs: he will miss the first return after the break. From 86 ‘Ghoulam sv

Lobotka 6.5 – In the middle he does a good job thanks to his physique. Napoli do well in the recovery phase, less in the construction phase and the Slovakian midfielder does a good job in the middle. From 78 ‘Elmas 6.5 – He enters and in a short time he tries to overturn the race. A poisonous diagonal and a crossbar in the recovery, symbol of the Neapolitan evening no.

Anguissa 6 – Less overflowing than we are used to, as Lobotka does a good job recovering but is less accurate when building.

Politano 6.5 – A first half in which he is rather shy, a dominant recovery. On the wing he does what he wants, he puts in several interesting balls for his teammates who, however, do not find the way to the net. From 86 ‘Demme sv

Zielinski 6 – The most in the ball of the trident behind the tip of Napoli and shows it from the first action, wedging in the area and kicking a little high. Try to skip the man, force the play but does not find the decisive play as has often happened to him in this championship. From 70 ‘Ounas sv

Lozano 5.5 – Like Politano in the first half we see little or nothing, then turn up the pace in the second half by besieging the defense of Spezia. The lack of clarity in front of goal, however, affects the result, with a goal devoured to an empty net, in which he hits Erlic in desperate recovery.

Mertens 5.5 – Little or nothing is seen, except when it lights up on two occasions in the finale. In the first attempt he kicks to the side of a breath, in the other he is rejected. It does not affect and comes out at half time. From 46 ‘ Petagna 5.5 – He starts well, trying to give strength to the offensive department with his body, but with the progress of the match he fails to affect, well harnessed by the defense of Spezia.

Luciano Spalletti 5.5 – Third knockout in a row at Maradona, the second against a team fighting to save themselves. The first half is negative, the second is unlucky. It closes the year in the worst way, but the many absences today weigh more than ever.