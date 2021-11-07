The report cards of Rome – Abraham-Shomurodov work, Cristante disaster. Mou, this is not right

VENICE-ROME

Rui Patricio 6.5 – He can’t do anything about three goals, not even 3-2 when Okereke disorients him with a great feint. Five minutes from the end he keeps Roma afloat with two consecutive saves on as many corners.

Mancini 5.5 – He gets slipped on the occasion of Okereke’s 3-2 goal, which starts from his area on the edge of the offside. It doesn’t look as safe as it usually does

Kumbulla 5.5 – Surprisingly deployed in the center of the defense he certainly does better than the latest releases but still not enough to earn the sufficiency. Until the moment of the substitution he is the least sure of the Roma defense. (From 66 ‘Perez 6 – He immediately got the ball between his feet to hurt Venice but he cincischia too much. In the final he goes very close to scoring, where he is unlucky with a deviation that chokes the scream in his throat).

Ibanez 6 – He tries to score once again but Haps tells him no on the line. He has few faults on the 3-2 goal, even if he appears slightly behind in position.

Karsdorp 6 – He proposes and tries to lend a hand in the two phases. He doesn’t push as much as he would like but his performance is still sufficient. (From 83 ‘Zalewski sv).

Veretout 5.5 – He tries to put order in the middle of the field but ends up in the chaos that reigns especially in the second half. It practically never affects, neither from the field nor on inactive balls.

Cristante 4.5 – The worst in the field of the Roma. He makes Caldara anticipate the 1-0 goal and causes the 2-2 penalty. As if that weren’t enough, Okereke slips behind him at 3-2. Afternoon to forget, as quickly as possible.

El Shaarawy 6.5 – He is fine and you can see right away. Great ball that leads to the 1-1 goal, then it is always in the heart of the maneuver. He just lacks the decisive twist but he is one of the best. (From 77 ‘Zaniolo sv).

Pilgrims 6.5 – Always in the heart of the action, he provides repetitive assists but very often they are not realized. He grits his teeth for the discomfort in his knee but if they were all like him, Roma would certainly be better.

Shomurodov 7 – The best in the field of Rome. Score the 1-1 goal and provided an assist for Abraham’s goal. He will have more and more space, today he deserved it and how. (From 83 ‘Borja Mayoral sv).

Abraham 6.5 – He finds the goal he has been missing for a lifetime and touches at least two others, hitting a post and missing a couple of chances. Advances in English, but he must become a sniper.

Mourinho 5 – No Mou, this is not right. He pays for his choice to change the form in the first half but in the second half Roma struggles too much and in the end loses again. The team still carries the aftermath of the debacle with Bodo / Glimt. We really need a change of pace.