The report cards of Rome-Lecce | Romanews.eu

REPORT CARDS ROMA LECCE – After the success in the league over Cagliari, Roma qualified for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup by beating Lecce 3-1 at the Olimpico. He will face Inter at San Siro to play for the semifinal. The Apulians take the lead at 14 ‘with Calabresi and at 40’ Kumbulla, always with his head, equalizes it. In the second half, with the entries of Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan and Vina, the Giallorossi change gear and, thanks also to the expulsion of Gargiulo, complete the comeback thanks to the goals of Abraham (9 ‘) and Shomurodov (36’), who took over shortly before.

The report cards of Rome-Lecce

Rui Patricio 6. He is surprised by Calabresi’s header, perhaps disturbed by Gargiulo who is still in a regular position. For the rest he acts as a spectator.

Karsdorp 6. He is back after Milan-Rome on 6 January. It does not have its traditional brilliance and manages the energies with a view to Empoli. The second half is of a completely different tone.

Maitland-Niles 4.5. In the third consecutive game, deployed on the left wing, he is not convincing. On the goal of the Salento is anticipated by Calabresi. Mourinho runs for cover after the interval and prefers Vina.

Kumbulla 7. He confirms the good things done with Cagliari and climbs the hierarchy of Mourinho. Brings the result in a draw with his first goal of the season, a nice deviation of the head on which he relies on his physique.

Ibanez 5.5. After a first half in which he mainly lacks the management of the ball, he finds himself after the interval, also helped by the result overturned by the team. He gets yet another admonition.

Veretout 5. Inaccurate on the first attempt to decide the match, he leaves corridors in front of the defense and is too shy in attack. Distracted by the English sirens?

Oliveira 6. He struggles to find the right positioning, but when he gets to the chair, even without overdoing it, he always needs interesting assists and procures a good amount of penalties.

Cristante 6. Flittle filter and little personality. He is expected to recover more balls. Lecce takes advantage of it and in the first part does puara right in its parts. Mourinho’s changes also benefit him as he regains ground in the second half.

Perez 5. He wastes the chance that Mourinho offers him. Confusing, he collects wrong initiatives, moves badly and struggles in the phase of unmarking.

Abraham 7.5. Too isolated in the first half, when he attacks the depth the closest teammate is even 20 meters away. Josè changes the interpreters of the attack and Tammy also finds new lymph who places his 15th goal of the season, 10 in the last 11 appearances. Sniper!

Felix 6. He struggles to find the position and loses several balls, but he is the most dangerous after the Lecce advantage when he tries to surprise Gabriel with a dig. In his mistakes there are all the 19 years he turned yesterday, but he never gives up and he has grit to sell.

From 46 ′ Zaniolo 7. Break the game with personal initiatives. There is his hand in the action that leads to Abraham’s goal. To stop him, Gargiulo gets expelled leaving Lecce in 10. It makes a difference and all he misses is the network.

Mourinho: “First half technically horrible, but now I wouldn’t change my bench with anyone”

From 46 ′ Vina 6. Without overdoing it brings home the sufficiency. In his part almost nothing happens and he can control with order and push his teammates forward.

from 46 ‘ Mkhitaryan 6.5 He takes over from the bench for his 100th appearance with the Roma shirt. Some inaccuracies and wasted the ball of the match, an important opportunity that could have closed the games in the 75th minute. But he is alive and inside the match, he packs the winning assist for the 3-1.

From 64 ′ Shomurodov 6.5. For 10 minutes he does not notice any of his entry but he is good at taking advantage of the first good opportunity that happens to him and he has to thank Mkhitaryan for the beautiful scoring ball. A network for self-esteem.

From 86 ‘Zalewski SV

Mourinho 7. A slightly passive Roma is surprised by Lecce. At a distance comes the reaction, with Abraham and his teammates claiming the higher technical rate and the category difference. Change the team upon returning from the locker room with three grafts that give strength and quality. A nice pencil mark on his initial choices, and W the humility that gives him the ninth victory in 10 matches of the Italian Cup.