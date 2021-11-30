The report cards of Rome-Turin 1-0: Karsdorp of marble

Hard-nosed. There Rome takes the Bull by the horns, with the snout necessary to face such a grumpy opponent. And he tames it without running dangers: the final apnea is born more from physiological apprehensions than from real opportunities. Go on like this.

6.5 RUI PATRICIO Attentive to the beginning of the two halves, when Turin faces its parts. But this time it is not called to perform any miracle.

6.5 LEFT-HANDED He supports his partner Chris in duels at high altitude with Belotti, who is never an easy customer, especially in the aerial game. A fighter by nature, these are his matches.

7 SMALLING It cannot be a coincidence that Roma have conceded only one goal with him on the pitch. Undisputed leader: he looms large in the fray and interposes his own body between the Turinist attempts and Rui’s door. This Chris was missing so much that he immolates himself.

7 IBANEZ Perfect arm of the three line. Punctual in the advances and if the case is rough enough to hear the noise of the cleats near hostile shirts. The only flaw remains a lazy disengagement, but without consequences. Remedies a yellow in the end, but it is well spent.

7.5 KARSDORP A sort of tank enriched by a turbine. The comings and goings on the band at supersonic speed are no longer news, his physique that after the ordeal of injuries does not scratch yes. When he takes a grenade shot in the middle of the area, the blow is so strong that it can be felt in the stands, but he is made of marble.

SV PILGRIMS The deluge arrives in the last quarter of an hour, but it is in the first that it rains in the wet of a midfield already devoid of the usual tenants. As long as his race lasts, the absence will unfortunately be much longer.

6.5 DIAWARA It does not have the physique of Cristante or the dynamism of Veretout, but designs effective geometries and ensures protection for the defense.

7 MKHITARYAN There in the middle it guarantees a surplus of quality: the delicacy in the form of assists for the benefit is for fine palates. Not the only one: the no look for Elsha deserves better luck. But the Armenian knight also knows how to dress up as a squire and when he is the halfback all recoveries and contrasts, the pleasure of aesthetics evolves into battle ecstasy.

7.5 EL SHAARAWY You look at him on the line of three in the defensive phase and you have the feeling of having a dream full-back – pardon, winger – total dedication to the cause and fairy feet at the service of teammates. With the latter he would also conquer the rigor, without the vivisection under the microscope of the Var. But his performance for sacrifice remains pharaonic. The umpteenth.

7 ZANIOLO Opponents and referee target him: the former stopping him most of the time with bad luck, the latter whistling little and nothing in his favor. Falls, fights, gets up, tears, does not give up and touches the goal, which would be the right compensation. Nico d’oro.

7 ABRAHAM Back on the net, the third in 3 days and this time decisive. When Banti takes the penalty away from him, he has the face of the child whose toy was removed from his hands. But it is not enough to make him give up and fight to the end.

6.5 PEREZ Show tactical diligence and good ideas in a role not yours. More than an option, even more so now

SV VIÑA Inside the finale, after a month.

SV KUMBULLA In time to be cautioned.

7 MOURINHO In the image and likeness: the tough and tough team is his legitimate daughter in everything, from the spirit of sacrifice to the armored defense. And José cuddles her.