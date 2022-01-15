The report cards of Sampdoria-Turin: Singo and Vojvoda fly on the wings

The two Torino wards grind kilometers after kilometers, the 27 crosses and the 17 marks: the report cards of Sampdoria-Turin

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC 5: the return to the field after Covid is to be forgotten. First he gives the 1-0 to Sampdoria by making a mistake in playing a ball with his feet, then he lets another dangerously escape from his hands: if Thorsby did not score on the occasion, it is only because of the providential rescue on Rodriguez’s line.

ZIMA 6: he is the author of a very physical duel with Thorsby and, in the first half, both have to be medicated several times. On the occasion of Caputo’s goal he is not lucid in keeping the line and leaving the opponent attacker offside, his performance is still sufficient.

BREMER 6: has less work to do than other matches, also because Sampdoria is doing very little today. He leads the defensive line well and also helps Zima a lot, often giving indications on the position to keep on the pitch.

RODRIGUEZ 6.5: his save on the line on Thorsby’s header, after Milinkovic-Savic’s duck, counts as a goal because, at that moment, it allows Torino to stay at 1-1. Always attentive and focused, the Sampdoria players never manage to pass.

