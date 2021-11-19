The report cards of the fourth live of X Factor

Even the fourth live of X-Factor foresees a double elimination, the impression is that they want to close the matter as soon as possible or complicate the mechanism of the format so much as to force Tersigni to give up.

The first heat in fact consists of a roundup of the unpublished, one minute each, the least voted for punishment, if we understand correctly, it will end up in the dance crew accompanying Erio. The competitors therefore re-propose their unpublished works and all in all we are happy with them, first of all because, apart from Nika Paris, we had happily forgotten them and then because it is an excellent time to get distracted and comment on “Four weddings”.

Before the elimination Mika and Emma, ​​fretting each other as in a comedy scollacciata of the ’70s, pay homage to Lucio Dalla singing “Anna and Marco”, at the end with Tersigni the three decree that yes, “it’s a beautiful piece”; Dalla will be breathing a sigh of relief.

AND VERSAILLES, tonight in Taribo West version, to be eliminated first from the competition, the vote of his barber is not enough. Fratricidal clash in the last ballot between Erio and the Mutonia of Manuel Agnelli’s team; and in the end, perhaps also strengthened by the commitment of the Hare Krishna community, the Mutonia came out. We will miss their music and the frontman’s heart glasses very much; no come on, just the heart-shaped glasses.

Erio – Grade 6: The dress he wears during the first heat is a clear homage to Ferrero Rocher. After receiving the approval of Maria Grazia Cucinotta during the week, you can also think about retirement. Manuel Agnelli invites him to sing “London Calling” by The Clash and what comes out is a successful experiment, yes, but also very boring. Then he practically sings in his nightgown, it’s just an invitation to look at the clock thinking about everything we have to do tomorrow. Thinking about it, it’s not much of a surprise if it goes to the final ballot, after all, those who sleep cannot vote.

Nika Paris – Grade 7: A girl who has the real numbers, when she leaves the KGB to devote herself exclusively to music, will be talked about. He sings “Dernière danse” by Indila and immediately takes effect “Non è la Rai”.

The Endrigo – Grade 7: The best interpretation since I’ve been at X-Factor, they play “MALELY (Cap.1: Augurio)” by Rosalìa in a punk version that actually confuses us even more about the real matrix of this project. And as the new music market has become a traffic-light intersection on a central New Delhi highway, there’s not so much time to clear our heads; and it’s not even that I go there that much. As the smashing Jack Nicholson / Melvin Udall of “Something Has Changed” says: You can go, “We don’t really like each other.”

Baltimore – Grade 8: The clean and depressing version of Calcutta the first heat if he sings it dressed as Inspector Gadget at the Milan fashion week, this probably to divert attention from an unreleased song that sounds a little bit. In the second round, however, it leaves us speechless with an electronic, modern, but extremely effective and respectful version of “A man who loves you” by Lucio Battisti; pardon, one of the best Lucio Battisti. It continues to have less charisma than the yellow stool next to the TV, in the sense that, gun to the head, if we had to choose whether to stay and watch Baltimore or the stool, we will think about it for a moment; but he is one who chews music.

Mutonia – Grade 7: They too confirm the great trend of the evening by playing much better than the other times, maybe this “Gigantic” by the Pixies keeps a bit of that ungrateful desire to scream at bay, but the performance was a lot of fun. They are eliminated and it is not that this thing breaks our jaws with amazement, they are a television band that has just the frontman’s heart-shaped glasses.

GIANMARIA – Grade 6.5: Rino Gaetano, then Vasco Rossi, tonight Dalla, the next Pertini, then Leonardo Da Vinci and the attack on the foundations of our culture will be definitively concluded. Seriously, on the contrary, despite being perennially dressed as the filling of Kinder Fetta al Latte, he is getting along with the comparison with these sacred monsters of the Italian songwriting, he manages to bring this “Starfish” back to its own personal essence, too. just understand if we give a damn about exploring the essence of gIANMARIA. At a guess we would swear not.

Bengal Fire – Grade 7: “Evil” by Interpol is a piece of absurd beauty that reunites with rock, with life, with everything that is most beautiful in the world, and they reinterpret it well; but the real merit of the Bengala Fire tonight is above all to have finally created a debate at the table of judges.

Fellow – Grade 6: Exhibition that we would define as “Sanremo”, and after all Sanremo is a bit of a land where the Fellows flourish (and wither, alas, often). He sings well “Even Fragile” by Elisa, a wonderful piece, mortified exclusively by him dressed as Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat.

It’s okay to be simple and sweet

THE JUDGES

Manuel Agnelli – Rating 6.5: Tonight he’s wearing one of those grandmother’s blankets with an indefinite pattern, but he’s the only one trying to tease the other judges to create, not necessarily a war, but at least a rear-end collision at the traffic light. He asks the other judges to go haywire when Erio and the Mutonia meet in the final ballot, they respond spades by voting en masse to send the band home.

Mika – Grade 5: Dressed as Aunt Henrietta from “The Nanny”, she never turns on. When Agnelli points straight at it, he merely responds with a grimace, but then at the end, when Agnelli, perhaps in the form of a protest, leaves the stage next to the Mutonia, launches into a “Good luck”, however captured by the microphones . In short, it is not there and when it is missing it is felt.

Emma – Grade 5: The angrier he gets, the more he begins to talk like Carlo Verdone, at a certain point he also reproaches Agnelli for “Two misplaced jokes”, which are actually the only points where the program was particularly interesting; so no, save Private Agnelli.

Hell Raton – Grade 6: Tonight he appears more alive, he is the only one who responds, albeit gracefully, to Agnelli’s digs. He also gets the assignments right. Good boy.

Ludovico Tersigni – Grade 4: He intervenes in pennies and with little verve. Throughout the episode he does nothing but get his hands on the English that he will use in next week’s interview with Ed Sheeran, just to remind us that Cattelan instead has been interviewing in English since he was 16. In the final ballot, when Agnelli votes for the tilt, something not foreseen by the regulation, he collects without being able to fight back, to impose himself, to be the conductor, the landlord. Despite the undoubted sympathy, and also, why not, the admiration as an actor, the Tersigni experiment can be considered a failure. Sorry.