The report cards of Venice – Caldara and Ceccaroni unbeatable, Okereke completes the magic

Bologna – Venice 0-1

(61 ‘Okereke)



Romero 6.5 – The amount of balls that end up in the Venice area is incredible, he too serves to give security to the department. The ground and the ball are slippery, so avoid some holds that could give you more peace of mind so as not to risk omelettes.



Mazzocchi 6.5 – Important performance in the offensive and defensive phase, it allows Venice to relax after the opposing gusts and behind it concedes the minimum wage in a painful match.



Caldara 7.5 – If Venice wins it is above all thanks to the central package, with Caldara and Ceccaroni closing any pocketed or cross coming from the parts of Arnatuovic, Barrow and Santander. The performance is for both of the highest level with few distinctions.

Ceccaroni 7.5 – As above, the Minister of Defense of Venice once again stamps the card.

Haps 6 – Every now and then it seems like a moment to get lost alone in a glass of water, for the rest it is the usual solid match, even if Venice would also like to review its bucks, which today arrive with a dropper.

Busio 6.5 – It is not the usual race of enormous thickness for the American, but in the end it grows in the long run by finding the measures a bit. With a good dose of luck, but the assist for Okereke is his (from 80 ‘Modolo sv)

Cow 6 – He returns to the center of operations and diligently directs the dribble of Venezia, allowing his team not to crush themselves too much in front of the opposing gusts (from 59 ‘Tessmann 6.5 – He enters the field with the right attitude, putting energy into it and touching the goal in the final, excellent Skorupski who tells him no).

Ampadu 6 – Race of great suffering, where he has to chase his opponents a lot to prevent the boat from leaking. In the end, he often manages to be in the right place.



Aramu 5.5 – Find a couple of interesting tips for triggering teammates on the break, but little else, try doing the usual movement going from the center to the outside to open the opponent’s defense, but with little success (from 59 ‘Kiyine 6.5 – He enters the moment of greatest suffering, in the end he draws a couple of assists that could bring Venice to the double advantage).



Okereke 7 – Competition in which the former Bruges does not seem to be very present. He looks for some restarts, but seems a bit confused by the simultaneous presence of Johnsen and Aramu, a trident in which he has not played often. Then in the second half he grows up and has the merit of being found in the right place for the paw (from 80 ‘Peretz sv)

Johnsen 5.5 – He returns after the injury he suffered against Fiorentina, it is a complicated match for the Venezia strikers because they see few balls. Try a couple of times to show his talent on the restart, but without big jolts (from 54 ‘Henry 6 – Performance with two faces, he enters to pick up the team, but he succeeds only after the advantage signed by Okereke, then he does a lot at the doors allowing the Lions to suffer a little less. He fails an excellent chance in the final).

Paolo Zanetti 6.5 – He prepares it like this and wins it like this. With attention, balance and great cynicism. Even the changes prove him right, he manages to keep the wall high and withstand the impact even on the final assault of Bologna