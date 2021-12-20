the report of Axios – Nerd4.life

Axios reports through a new report what are the internal conditions of Ubisoft. The French company has seen the farewell of many employees in the past 18 months. Here are the causes and consequences.

Axios reports that at least 5 of the top 25 Ubisoft developers featured in the Far Cry 6 credits have left the company. 12 developers of the top 50 featured in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla credits have left the company. Many mid- and low-level developers have left the company, most notably Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Toronto, which have lost 60 workers in the past 6 months.

Two developers still working at Ubisoft they told Axios that these goodbyes have slowed down or nearly stopped developing projects. A former developer also said that a Ubisoft colleague contacted him to resolve a problem with a game as none of those who still worked for the Ubisoft team knew the system they were using.

Axios also explains that the causes of farewell it’s low wages, lots of opportunities with other teams, employee frustration with creative constraints, and annoyance caused by the company’s internal scandals that emerged in 2020.

THE manager Ubisoft say employee goodbyes are on the rise but remain within industry-typical limits. According to Ubisoft’s LinkedIn page, the layoff rate is 12%: it’s lower than Activision Blizzard (16%), but higher than Electronic Arts (9%), Take-Two (8%) and Epic Games (7%). ).

In Canada, Ubisoft has raised the salary to fight the layoffs (in the Montreal area there are many development teams and the competitiveness is very high). This has increased employee retention by 50%, but also frustrated other teams who are wondering when they will get a raise like their Canadian colleagues. Ubisoft has hired 2,600 employees over the past year, less than half of the previous years.

Ubisoft claims that a internal research reports that 74% of employees would recommend Ubisoft as a great place to work, figures in line with the industry.

Among the French company’s most recent initiatives are Ubisoft Quartz’s NFTs, which have left employees in doubt. Gamers didn’t like it too much either: sellers asked for up to $ 423,000, buyers offered $ 21 instead. It has clearly not been a success, at least for the moment.