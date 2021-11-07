The report on Christians persecuted in North Korea

The Christians “prayed in the corner of the cell hidden from the camera”, until one day they were surprised by the guards, “they were thus beaten every morning for 20 consecutive days”. We are in North Korea, speaking is a prisoner who for two months shared a cell with a small group of persecuted Christians. That is, victims of systematic attacks, neither arbitrary nor random, aimed solely at the destruction of the communities of the faithful in the country where “the people are God”, Kim Jong is his prophet and if he is surprised in prayer or in possession of a Bible, he is shot without trial and sent to a gulag.

The UN investigation into human rights violations in the country is updated the report Persecuting Faith: Documenting Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea (Volume 2) by Korea Future, published on October 27 on the occasion of International Religious Freedom Day 2021 (here the dossier can be downloaded). There are 456 documented cases of violation of human rights perpetrated, in 97 percent of cases, by officials of the Korean state. In 167 cases we speak in particular of persecutions inflicted, between 1997 and 2018, on Christians arbitrarily deprived of their freedom, of the right to a fair trial, subjected to “torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”. Eighteen life sentences were ascertained, but in 67 percent of cases it was not possible to identify the length of the sentence: the youngest “convict” and deported to detention camps, according to the report, is a 2-year-old child .

Among the “political” criminals a two-year-old child

The evidence and details contained in the report are based on a difficult investigation conducted in 2020 and in many cases “link specific human rights violations to perpetrators and state organizations. In other cases we are able to establish further links with command structures; documents demonstrating planning, coordination and intent in the persecution of religious communities; and high-ranking officials who may eventually be responsible for criminal activity. ‘ Again, “We have documented 72 cases of arbitrary deprivation of liberty and denial of a fair trial without a legal basis (…) in 56 cases the victims were arrested and imprisoned for having manifested their faith” or because they were found in possession of Bibles and crucifixes (even under 18) without an arrest warrant. Adhering to Christianity is considered a political crime in North Korea and in 2009 an entire family of five from Hoeryong was arrested at night and sentenced to life in prison in a camp for political detainees run by the Minister of State Security: with them even a 2 year old.

Twenty-five cases of repatriation from China: Kim Gap Ji, arrested in the company of a pastor on a mission in Shandong province, was investigated and tortured for five years to confess his religious beliefs that would have earned him a one-way ticket for a political prison camp. He didn’t and the regime sent him to a re-education camp in Chongori, accusing him of illegal expatriation. Once released, Kim continued to secretly preach Christianity until, in 2017, when he discovered that an informer from the State Security Ministry was among his community of faithful, he fled North Korea.

“Christians between the bars, until the blood spattered”

Tortures – 28 cases documented by the report – consist of physical beating with objects, punches and kicks; ingestion of contaminated food; sleep deprivation; jump squats until you drop. Ko Sun Hee, detained in the center run by the Ministry of Security in Onsong County, said the guards trapped the heads of inmates suspected of secretly reading the Bible between the bars of the cell, and then repeatedly hit them in the face “until the blood was spurting upwards. ‘ A young woman, arrested for possessing a Bible, was beaten with a wooden stick until a superior stopped the slaughter of prison officers; but in many cases the violent beatings to extort confessions and names of Christians, with bare hands or with curved sticks, led to death.

Nam Tae Hee shared a cell in Pyongyang with a Christian undergoing the same torture as him, “they made us sit with our heads bowed to the ground by repeatedly hitting us with a log of wood (…) they beat us with fists and steel bars (.. ) They told us we weren’t people, that we were less than beasts. They forced us to walk with our heads down, holding hands ». Often inmates were forced to sit cross-legged for 10 hours a day.

Cross-legged, motionless, for ten hours

Says Lee Kang: “We had to stay still, sitting on the floor and positioned in two rows with our legs crossed so that the prison officers could keep an eye on us using the CCTV camera. We were 0.7 meters away from the person next to us, and 1 meter from the person sitting behind us (…) In this position they forbid you to speak or move, so it is impossible to pray inside the cells (…) of the Ministry of State Security would have killed you if they found out you had religious affiliations. If I had confessed that you had gone to church or believed in Jesus they would not have stopped beating you ». Jo Hyeon Woo witnessed the beating and torture of foreign nationals such as the Han Chinese Christian. A European woman was also arrested for entering North Korea with a Bible. According to witnesses, inmates sentenced to death received “better” treatment than Christians who had not been sentenced to death.

Persecuted Christians, “drug addicts, sinners, vampires”

Times he has dealt several times with telling the stories of the persecuted in North Korea where it is estimated that in the terrible extermination camps there are currently up to 50,000 Christians out of 200,000 people. As the UN investigation into human rights violations in the country confirmed, “Those who practice religion are prosecuted as a criminal”. Christianity in particular is compared “to drugs, narcotics, sin and the capitalist invasion”. Missionaries are publicly likened to “blood-sucking vampires.” Where is it there is no other God than “the eternal president” And praying leads straight to the gulag.

Stories of Christians like Sang-Hwa and of Prisoner 42 (remember the story of the Christian who survived the ferocity of the communist regime one year in a North Korean prison, and then two in a re-education camp, between beatings, humiliations, loneliness, alienation) and “political” prisoners like that of Shin Dong-hyuk, born in a gulag and escaped from hunger after having his mother and brother executed. Or Park Ju-yong, the first 23 years of his life spent in the Pukchang camp for a crime committed by a relative and who, before fleeing, witnessed hundreds, perhaps thousands, of public executions. He can’t remember the exact number well. This is his testimony from Camp 18, escaped from whom he considers himself «lucky, I attended my first public execution when I was already quite grown up. Before, my mom always managed to hide me. I was already nine when the guards first forced me to throw stones at a man sentenced to death for disobeying the Supreme Leader. They forced us to beat him savagely and only then did they shoot him in the head ». He can’t say “if similar things still happen today under Kim Jong-un. I am no longer in contact with anyone in the North, but those who still have friends under the regime assure me they do. These are unimaginable crimes even if after some time I started not to notice them anymore. I no longer felt any feeling or emotion in seeing people die like this. I had seen too many of them. ‘