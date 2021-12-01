The report on sexual abuse in the Australian Parliament

An independent report on sexual harassment and abuse within the Parliament of Australia was released on Tuesday. The document, entitled Set the Standard, was commissioned by the government last March, after Brittany Higgins, a former Liberal Party aide, said she was raped in the House of Representatives in 2019. From then on, more sexual abuse and evidence of inappropriate behavior had emerged involving some prominent officials and politicians. The report’s findings were called “appalling” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

– Read also: Protests against gender-based violence in Australia

The investigation lasted seven months and involved 1,723 people. More than half (51 per cent) of people currently working for Parliament are reported to have experienced at least one incident of bullying, harassment or sexual assault in the workplace. 63 percent of parliamentarians said they had been harassed and 66 percent of the people involved spoke not of single incidents, but of misconduct repeated over time.

The general picture is that of an environment where harassment, abuse and sexism are tolerated, indulged and normalized. In addition to providing data and numbers, the document reports, anonymously, dozens of stories. ‘The MP sitting next to me leaned over. Thinking he was going to tell me something, I leaned over to him. He grabbed me and stuck his tongue down my throat. The others all laughed. It was repulsive and humiliating, ”it reads,“ I often describe Parliament as the most sexist place I’ve ever worked in. Boys are boys, they say. And that behavior was celebrated (…) The young women who entered were like fresh meat ».

There is still talk of forced kisses, pats on the butt, sexist comments on physical appearance and a work environment dominated by imbalances of power, blackmail and impunity. “I’ve been harassed multiple times, sexually assaulted, I’ve been bullied and they scared me. I was told that if I ever sought help or talked about what had happened to me, my reputation and personal life would be destroyed, ”says a woman whose identity the report does not reveal.

Kate Jenkins, chairman of the Gender Discrimination Commission that led the report, said the system and way of working in Parliament tolerated, allowed and even encouraged abuse. Among other things, he explained that most of the legislators and staff do not live in Canberra, where the Parliament is located, and remain there only during the weeks in which the sessions are called: this, as also confirmed by one interviewee. , helped create a college campus atmosphere. “There is a group of bad schoolchildren on a school trip who think that whatever happens in Canberra stays in Canberra: and it’s kind of a ‘free all’.” Several harassing behaviors have also been linked to the frequent and widespread consumption of alcohol.

The report contains 28 recommendations to address the power imbalances underlying abuse, gender inequality, and to improve enforcement of codes of conduct through the creation of independent bodies. Prime Minister Morrison said the government will review the recommendations but has not yet formally pledged to embrace them.

– Read also: The scandals that have been shaking Australian politics from the beginning

The whole affair began last February when Brittany Higgins, a former Liberal Party collaborator, told a television program that she was raped by another party collaborator in the office of the Defense Minister, Linda Reynolds, inside the Chamber. of representatives of Parliament, in Canberra, in 2019. Higgins had also explained that he had told the rape to Minister Reynolds but did not want to report him immediately to the police to protect the party and his “dream job”, a few days before the elections anticipated. After the election, Higgins had been transferred to the Ministry of Labor; then, in January 2021, she resigned, saying she could no longer bear the weight of what had happened to her. A lot of talk had begun about his case precisely because Higgins said the government was aware of the violence he had suffered, but he said he hadn’t done much to support it.

After Higgins, other women had taken the floor denouncing the sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior they had suffered from some officials and politicians. Scandals and widespread sexism in politics had led thousands of women to demonstrate against gender-based violence and put Morrison’s government under great pressure. The feminist movements then presented a petition to ask the government to launch independent investigations and to remove those who had committed these crimes from positions of power. The government, under great pressure, had therefore decided to launch a general investigation.

***

Where to ask for help

If you or someone you know has been abused, you can call the anti-violence and stalking number 1522 or contact the anti-violence center closer.