the report – SOS Fanta

The Naples count the injured two days before the match against Empoli, which will be Sunday at 6 pm. This is the report today after training with the communication on Lozano: “Fabian and Koulibaly have made therapies and personalized in the gym. Insigne, Lobotka, Osimhen and Anguissa therapies and personalized in the field. Lozano in the morning, accompanied by the Healthcare Manager Raffaele Canonico, underwent clinical and diagnostic tests at the Pineta Grande Clinic with Dr. Alfredo Bucciero who they gave a negative result. The player will be monitored in the next few days “.

Lozano he got hurt yesterday, in the statement it says “monitored in the next few days” and therefore he goes towards the absence for Empoli. He shouldn’t make it by Sunday either Fabian Ruiz, at high risk since today he has only done therapies and personalized. Insigne And Anguissa they try, even if to date they have not yet recovered. However, they did a personalized work in the field, in addition to the therapies. They are still not well but they still have 48 hours to at least go to the bench. Since he is an attacker and a penalty shooter, between the two Insigne is the most “risky” in fantasy football, obviously with a 100% safe reserve. Koulibaly returns in 2022, it is still early for Osimhen.

