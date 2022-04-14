the report that reveals the horror in Europe? – Free Daily





There Sweden ends up in the crosshairs for the management of the Covid emergency. A new document published in the journal Nature it shows that it would not have been able to handle the pandemic, as it has led the media and their citizens to believe. All with very heavy damage and repercussions. The Swedish Public Health Agency’s approach to Covid-19 seemed one of the best, but according to reports Nature Stockholm would have made huge mistakes, causing the deaths of thousands of people while keeping the population in the dark.





Throughout the pandemic, the Swedish state, as is well known, has chosen to leave all types of activities open, as if there were no global health emergencies. They did not want to compromise trade and the freedom of their citizens, that is the explanation. The University of Belgium, Sweden and Norway comments on the choice: “This Swedish laissez-faire strategy has had a great human cost for Swedish society. Several studies have shown that human costs would have been significantly lower in Sweden if measures had been implemented. more severe, without more damaging impacts on the economy “.

The Public Health Agency never informed citizens about the seriousness of the situation they were experiencing, such as the contagiousness of asymptomatic patients or the importance of using masks. Even more serious was the management of Covid patients, and it is here that one of the heaviest accusations rains: “To many elderly morphine was given instead of oxygen, despite the stocks available, effectively putting an end to their lives, ”the report reads. In short, accusations which – if confirmed – would constitute a sort of “state murder”.





Sweden was ranked last among 14 European countries for accessibility to intensive care. But one of the other more serious mistakes, according to the report published on Nature, perhaps lies in the fact that they did to believe that children could not infect or develop serious diseases. According to internal emails to the Public Health Agency, “their goal was to use children for infection in society” in order to obtain a kind of herd immunity.