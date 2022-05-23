The Reporter ‘Upstaged’ Celebrities At The Met Gala With Her Glamorous Gold Dress

A reporter who dazzled in a floor-length gold gown at last night’s Met Gala went viral on social media with many claiming she looked “better” than the celebrities in attendance.

Celebrities were commissioned to perform the Gilded Glamor theme at the fundraiser on behalf of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively in attendance.

Beauty pageant winner Genesis Camila Suero hit the red carpet in New York to report on ‘fashion’s biggest night’ for Spanish-language television network Telemundo.

Wearing a mesmerizing gold dress by fashion designer Lucía Rodríguez, Genesis wowed fans with many taking to social media arguing that she was the ‘best dressed’ person at the event.

Genesis, who moved from the Dominican Republic to Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, in 2005, is a former Miss New York (pictured left)

Genesis (pictured) studied for a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Hostos Community College while competing in beauty pageants

Genesis Suero, who was born in the Dominican Republic, wore her beautiful black hair in a high bun, while accessorizing her intricate dress with simple dangling earrings.

While studying business administration at Hostos Community College, Genesis was crowned Miss New York in 2018.

She began competing in beauty pageants after working as a skin care specialist at Bloomingdales.

‘I remember watching TV in the Dominican Republic in 2002, and I saw one of the Miss Universe contestants, and I said, this is what I want to do. This is what I want to be. This is going to be my career,” Genesis said. New York Post.

Genesis, who became a finalist on a reality show last year, revealed that she runs marathons and does boot camp at the gym to stay in shape.

She completed grueling training camps and ran the New York City marathon as part of efforts to maintain her enviable figure.

In 2021, Genesis became a finalist on Univision’s reality show, Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Genesis told her 67,000 Instagram followers that she felt “beyond blessed” to have had the chance to report at the Met Gala.

Even though viewers were divided on whether Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, or Gigi Hadid looked better on the red carpet, many fans argued in favor of Genesis, stating that the reporter “got the task” and had an outfit more suitable for him. subject of the years 1870 to 1900.

In a viral now cheep, one person wrote: ‘Is she just a reporter? We all have a Cinderella situation here because this girl just met Gala’

Another commented: ‘PLEASE she understood the task better than half of the celebrity guests’

“She’s beautiful and she actually goes with the theme unlike the celebrities who were invited,” said a third.

A fourth added: “OMG she’s so pretty and her dress really brings out a lot of celebs.”

Others claimed that Genesis wore the best dress they had ever seen at the Met Gala, with one saying, “It’s crazy that this reporter had a better outfit than half the millionaire celebrities there.” As if he had eaten completely.

“That’s literally the best dress I’ve ever seen at the Met Gala,” another commented.

A third wrote: ‘Can we start a petition to get you an official invite to next year’s #MetGala? He has earned it with that look’