the reports broadcast this Saturday July 16 on TF1 (Video)

“50’Inside” and Nikos Aliagas take up their summer quarters on TF1 with a summer program that contains many surprises. On the menu, fresh people news, best of extracts from the show’s reports and always more dream destinations and hotels to inspire you or get away from it all. See you this Saturday, July 16 at 5.50 p.m. on TF1 for the first summer issue of “50’Inside l’actu” and “50’Inside: le mag”, here is the summary without further delay.

Nikos Aliagas © CHRISTOPHE CHEVALIN- TF1 Production

50’Inside this Saturday, July 16, 2022

50’Inside the news: the summary

Featured: Sophie Marceau. At 55, the actress is at the height of her popularity: ever more beautiful and radiant. Both accessible and mysterious, she is an icon!

The Story: “Cry me a river” is the first solo success of Justin Timberlake. At the time, freshly separated from Britney Speaers, he made a nice promo shot with a clip that has become legendary. Later, the singer will apologize for his inelegance.

The Portrait: Meeting with Stephane Plaza: He is a real estate agent, animator, accessible and a joker: This year, he also performed at the theater. Both sensitive and profound, the actor is the Portrait of the week.

In privacy: Laeticia Hallyday. This year, the Johnny Hallyday esplanade was inaugurated. In the process, a new documentary was released on the singer’s American tour in 2014. 50’Inside pays tribute to him: heading to Los Angeles in the footsteps of the icon

The Story: Will Smith. At the last Oscar ceremony, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. This gesture has gone around the world… The actor wanted to defend the honor of the one who has shared his life for 24 years.

50’Inside the mag: the summary

Lisbon, the new Eldorado : this week, we are going to discover the magnificent Lisbon. With the arrival of a new chic and trendy population, the capital of Portugal is more inspiring than ever… In its wake, new addresses are emerging, hotels, restaurants, rooftops.

“50’Inside: the news” and “50’Inside: the magazine” with Nikos Aliagas on Saturday from 5.55 pm on TF1. To see or see again in streaming and replay on MYTF1.