The representatives of Peru before the UN and the OAS resign from their positions

Ambassadors Manuel Rodríguez Cuadros and Harold Forsyth reported this Wednesday that they resigned from their positions as representatives of Peru before the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS), respectively, although they did not detail the reasons for their resignation. .

“I confirm that last August 7 I proceeded to resign from the position of permanent representative of Peru to the United Nations,” Rodríguez wrote on his Twitter account.

In the same network, Forsyth confirmed that last Sunday he informed President Pedro Castillo of his decision to resign from the position of permanent representative of Peru to the OAS, which he had held since August of last year.

Both resignations were formalized just two days after Castillo made new changes in the heads of six ministries, including Foreign Affairs, in which Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Mackay replaced former Foreign Minister César Landa.

Rodríguez, who was Peru’s representative to the UN since September 2021, spoke out last week in favor of ratifying the Escazú treaty, which was shelved in July by the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee.

“There are already 29 environmental rights defenders murdered in the Amazon. This fact undermines the values ​​of any democratic society. The protection of defenders is a priority of Peru’s diplomacy in the United Nations. It is essential to ratify the Escazú Agreement,” he wrote. the diplomat on his Twitter account.

The ambassador, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government of former President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), also recently criticized the Peruvian government’s decision to increase the number of visitors to Machu Picchu, which, in his opinion, “violates international standards” that oblige the country to “preserve it and not destroy it.

“The increase to 5,000 per day the number of tourists visiting Machu Picchu (…) opens the way for UNESCO to declare it a world heritage site in danger. The sanctuary must be saved,” he said.