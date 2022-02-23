The Republican Party is divided on how to handle the Ukraine-Russia crisis | Univision News Politics

President Joe Biden’s response to what he called the “beginning of the Russian invasion” of eastern Ukraine has been met with double criticism from the Republican Party: that of the traditional ‘hawks’ who ask him for more firmness to counter the intentions of Vladimir Putin, and that of the followers of Donald Trump, who praise the Russian president for “great”.
A message on the Twitter account of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives said “This is what weakness looks like on the world stage”, showing a photo of Biden from behind as he left the White House room in which he had just announced. sanctions against Russia for its recognition of separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.
But his predecessor, Trump, went further, praising Putin’s “genius” in his decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Luhanks and Donetsk, where Kremlin-backed pro-Russian militias have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.
“I saw him on a television screen yesterday (Putin) and I said, ‘This is great,'” Trump said in an interview on the podcast. The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.
“Putin declares a large part of Ukraine independent. Oh, that’s wonderful… “I said, ‘How smart is that?’ He will come in and be a peacemaker, ”added Trump, who“ nationalized ”the issue assured that something like this could be done on the border with Mexico.
“We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peacekeeper I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep the peace, all right.”
Security crises were out of partisan debate
Although it is normal for Trump to criticize the actions of his successor – something in which he broke the tradition of former US presidents of staying out of daily politics – it is not normal for a former president to take sides with the side that the US government considers his rival.
Traditionally, crises on foreign policy issues, and especially those involving global defense strategy or the management of relations with Russia, have had bipartisan consensus in Washington.
Furthermore, it has always been the Republicans who have cultivated a harder line towards Moscow than the Democrats.
One of them, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expects the White House to be tough on the Kremlin, as he said in a statement released shortly before Biden announced the first retaliation against Moscow.
“Putin must pay a much higher price than he paid for his previous invasions of Georgia and Ukraine. This should begin, but not end, with devastating sanctions against the Kremlin and its enablers,” McConnell wrote in a statement.
On this side of the Republican Party, criticism of Biden is not matched by praise for Putin, who is still considered an enemy of the West.
“You said a couple of years ago that Putin didn’t want you to win because you’re the only person who could go toe-to-toe with him. Well, right now, Mr. President, you are playing with Putin. He’s walking all over you,” Senator Lindsey Graham told the media on Tuesday, criticizing the White House’s response to the crisis.
The media have highlighted how the only former Secretary of State who has not condemned Putin’s claims in Ukraine has been Mike Pompeo, who, on the contrary, calls the Russian a “wise” and “very capable” leader, who “knows what wants” and manages to defend the interests of his country.
In other parts of the GOP, the tendency towards isolationism, promoted by Trump during his government with the thesis of “America first” is stronger than any interest in the destabilizing effect of the events in Ukraine on the world order.
“What is happening in Ukraine has nothing to do with our national security, but it is distracting our idiotic ‘leaders’ from focusing on things that really matter to our national security, like securing the border and stopping the flow of fentanyl that is killing America’s children,” JD Vance, who is running for Republican senator from Ohio, wrote on his Twitter account.
Those who minimize the events in the former Soviet republic point out that it is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and therefore Washington should not be interested in the fate of distant regions that, they consider, do not endanger the National security.
During his time in the White House, Trump had a never-before-seen confrontational policy with NATO allies – which he called “obsolete” – that called into question Washington’s commitment to the Western defensive system it helped create. after the Second World War and to which the stability and prosperity of Europe is attributed.
Those who believe more in Putin and not in Biden
Some conservative commentators have even ‘bought’ Putin’s arguments last Monday when he announced he would recognize the two breakaway territories with a long, inaccurate and highly propagandistic history lesson on why Ukraine was a Russian “creation”, implying that should not be considered a sovereign state.
“Ukraine was part of Russia for more than 300 years,” declared the Gateway Pundit site, a popular hub for right-wing conspiracy theories and aligned with Trump’s positions.
On Fox News, Tucker Carlson has been leading the charge for weeks for not taking action to stop Russia, while some of his network colleagues attack Biden for not doing enough to deter Moscow.
On Tuesday night, on his primetime show, Carlson invited his audience to why Putin should be hated and asked rhetorically: “Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened me for disagreeing with him? Has he sent all middle class jobs to Russia? Has he created a global pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me locked up for two years? Is he teaching my children racial discrimination?” .
All these are points of complaint from the conservatives who consider that the “real enemy” is the internal one, the one represented by the liberals and “socialists”.
In his argument, Biden and his government are the mainstay of an “advanced socialist” that seeks to alter the fabric of American society, or useful idiots kidnapped by that leftist agenda.
The only point in common between both currents within the conservative movement is that Biden has acted badly and that the crisis is his fault and not necessarily the bellicosity with which Putin is dealing with a problem arising from his aspirations to reestablish the zone of influence that he once had the Soviet Union.