The request that Xavi Hernández has made to Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is being one of the names of the moment at FC Barcelona. All the lights are on him after it began to be reported that he is very close to leaving the Camp Nou and that his transfer to Manchester United would be close to taking place. Nevertheless, It is not the only thing that ‘torments’ the Dutchbut also his irregularity on the pitch in recent weeks.

The midfielder has been much discussed after the last few games and his role at Barça is not defined, despite the fact that Xavi Hernández He has made it clear that he fully trusts him and that he is one of the great leaders of his team. The coach recently revealed that he had had a conversation with Frenkie and that it had been key and now the request he made at that time has been revealed.

And it is that, after being substituted in the defeat of the Catalans against Rayo Vallecano, De Jong was very upset and when he got to the sideline he threw his shin guards on the grass and went straight to the locker room, although he ended up watching the game on the bench with the rest of his teammates. His decision did not sit well with him and Xavi had to meet with him so that he ‘understood’ his decision.

‘Mundo Deportivo’ has reported that in said meeting the man from Egar informed him that he has several tactical aspects that, in his opinion, he must improve to find his best version at Barça. Together with his technical ‘staff’, Xavi has let the international with the Oranje know to have more patience when the ball comes out, unlike how he did at Ajax, where he was always ‘required’ that he go for the ball and take it to the rival area.

The difference in the Barça

According to the same information, at Barça they have asked him to wait for the ball to reach him, behind the rival line of pressure. Lor has achieved in some games this season (at the Santiago Bernabéu, for example) and he has complied with solvency, but from the technical staff they believe that when De Jong does not see himself as a ‘protagonist’ in the game, he ends up getting nervous and goes out to look for the ball, staying very close to Sergio Busquets.

This causes the team’s scheme to be blurred and the rival teams find spaces to attack Barça. Xavi detected that this was happening in the match against Rayo Vallecano and it was the main reason why he was substituted. He communicated it to him and the must was there, without significance, because now the Dutchman works to improve.