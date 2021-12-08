the requirements for the certification of congruity

I have to certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred for a renovation of the facade of a condominium that benefits from the 90% deduction (bonus facades). I have to subscribe specific professional policy as for the superbonus?

Obligations after the anti-fraud decree

Today we answer Joseph D. on a very delicate subject and on which we will still discuss a lot: the

verification of the adequacy of the expenses incurred post

Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree). A theme that involves a double aspect:

the price lists to be used;

there professional insurance policy of the asseverator.

From November 12, 2021 (date of entry into force of the anti-fraud decree) anyone who wants to opt for

discount on invoice or transfer the accrued credit for interventions that benefit from the tax deductions indicated in art. 121, paragraph 2 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) have the obligation:

the approval of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction;

the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses incurred.

Obligations that for the superbonus have also been extended in the case of direct use of the deduction (without pre-filled in). More precisely, this obligation is excluded in the event that the return is presented directly by the taxpayer, through the use of the pre-filled return prepared by the Revenue Agency (model 730 or Income model), or through the withholding agent who pays tax assistance (form 730).

Assertion of congruity and price lists

It caused a lot of discussion about the cirpour n. 16 / E of the Revenue Agency which has admitted the price lists indicated in Annex A of the MiSE Decree of 6 August 2020 (Ecobonus Technical Requirements Decree) only for energy redevelopment interventions falling within the superbonus 110E and admitting that:

“For the certification relating to interventions other than those aimed at energy requalification, including those for the reduction of seismic risk, falling within the Superbonus, it is necessary, instead, to refer to the residual criterion identified by the aforementioned article 119, paragraph 13-bis, of the relaunch decree , i.e. at the prices reported in the price lists prepared by the Regions and autonomous Provinces, the official price lists or the price lists of the local chambers of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture or, failing that, the current market prices based on the place where the interventions are carried out . This is because the aforementioned Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020 does not contain any specific indications regarding these interventions“.

Other clarification is provided by the tax authorities in the case ofpurchase of anti-seismic houses (the CD

Sismabonus purchases) on which for the purposes of the superbonus, the deduction is commensurate with the price of the single real estate unit resulting from the public deed of sale and not with the expenses incurred by the company in relation to the subsidized interventions. Therefore, the corresponding appropriateness of the expenses must not be certified, not even following the anti-fraud decree.

Who asserts the fairness of the expenses and what obligations do they have?

That said, the law provides that the certification of congruity is an activity that must be carried out by a qualified technician. He does not go into detail anymore but it is clear that being a “project congruity” this can be carried out by the same professional who draws up and evaluates the metric calculation or by the construction manager, by the technician who certifies compliance with the minimum requirements or by a third professional still.

Having said that, what obligations does the sworn officer have? In particular, the qualified technician who certifies the adequacy of the expenses has theobligation to stipulate an ad hoc professional policy as expected for those who certify compliance with the minimum requirements?

To answer this question it is necessary to refer to the Relaunch Decree and more specifically

to art. 119, paragraphs 13, letter a), 13-bis and 14;

to art. 121, paragraph 1-ter.

We start from the obligation of certification and therefore from the art. 121, paragraph 1-ter of the Relaunch Decree which makes the exercise of alternative options subject to certification of the appropriateness of the expenses incurred according to the provisions of art. 119, paragraph 13-bis.

Paragraph 13-bis defines only the way in which the appropriateness of the expenses is certified referring for the eco-bonus to the price lists identified in paragraph 13, letter a) (therefore annex A to the Technical Requirements Decree) and for all other bonuses to those indicated in paragraph 13-bis itself.

Paragraph 14 (the one on which you should spend a few more minutes) provides:

Without prejudice to the application of criminal sanctions where the fact constitutes a crime, ai subjects who issue certificates and sworn statements infidels, a pecuniary administrative sanction from € 2,000 to € 15,000 is applied for each unfaithful attestation or sworn statement. The subjects referred to in the first period take out a civil liability insurance policy, with a ceiling adequate to the number of certificates or sworn statements issued and the amounts of the interventions subject to the aforementioned certificates or sworn statements and, in any case, not less than 500,000 euros, in order to guarantee its customers and the state budget compensation for any damage caused from the activity performed. The obligation to sign the policy is considered to be respected if the subjects who issue certificates and declarations have already signed an insurance policy for damages deriving from professional activity pursuant to article 5 of the regulation referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic of 7 August 2012, n. 137, provided that this: a) does not provide for exclusions relating to sworn translations; b) provides for a ceiling of no less than 500,000 euros, specific for the risk of certification referred to in this paragraph, to be supplemented by the professional where necessary; c) guarantees, in case of claims made, an ultractivity of at least five years in the event of cessation of activity and a retroactivity equal to at least five years as a guarantee of sworn statements made in previous years. Alternatively, the professional can opt for a policy dedicated to the activities referred to in this article with an adequate ceiling for the number of certificates or sworn statements issued and the amounts of the interventions covered by the aforementioned certificates or sworn statements and, in any case, not less than 500,000 euros, without interference with the civil liability policy referred to in letter a). The untruthfulness of the attestations or sworn statements entails the forfeiture of the benefit. The provisions of the law of 24 November 1981, n. 689. The body responsible for checking compliance with this provision pursuant to article 14 of law no. 689, is identified in the Ministry of Economic Development.

After reading this article, you should ask yourself:

the subjects who issue the certificates and sworn statements indicated in paragraph 14 are only those who deal with superbonus?

the qualified technician that yes deals only with certifying compliance with the minimum requirements for the superbonus must be in possession of the policy as indicated in paragraph 14?

for the superbonus must be in possession of the policy as indicated in paragraph 14? the qualified technician that yes it only deals with the certification of the appropriateness of expenses for the superbonus must be in possession of the policy as indicated in paragraph 14?

and therefore:

the qualified technician that yes it only deals with the certification of the adequacy of the expenses for the other building bonuses must be in possession of the policy as indicated in paragraph 14?

From the reading of paragraph 14 it would not seem talk about the specific certifications and sworn statements for the superbonus. It remains, therefore, the doubt that the last question asked must be answered with a “yes”.

What the National Foundation of Accountants says

Recently the National Foundation of Accountants has published a guide for issuing the compliance visa for exercising the option of the credit accrued from interventions of frontal bonuses.

A very useful check list not exhaustive, as the Accountants themselves admit, which punctually indicates i

checks to be carried out and the

documentation to be requested for validity purposes

affixing of the compliance visa. Among the documents relating to the options to be exercised at the end of the works:

declaration of the condominium administrator certifying the amount of the sum paid by the individual condominium and the extent of the deduction accrued;

consent to the assignment of the credit or discount on the invoice by the transferee / supplier;

asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses incurred (Legislative Decree 157/2021) with metric calculation attached;

registration of the certified technician to specific orders and professional colleges;

RC policy of the signatory of the certification ;

; copy (s) of the receipt (s) of transmission of the communication (s) of the transfer / discount option to the Revenue Agency regarding previous SALs (if any).

A copy of the third party liability policy of the sworn person is therefore also required. The doubt remains, is it an ordinary RC policy (to be clear, the one that the professional stipulates for the exercise of his activity) or is it a specific policy like the one provided for the superbonus?

The answer is not obvious and anything but irrelevant, because it is one thing to have a specific policy to certify the adequacy of a superbonus (or a facades bonus), it is another thing to have it also to certify a 50% bonus for a building renovation. The doubt remains.