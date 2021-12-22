The researcher of the Bruno Leoni institute praising the Chilean coup. Among the members of the Institute a former member of the military junta

Second Francesco Ramella, researcher ofBruno Leoni Institute the general’s Chilean coup Augusto Pinochet would have made it possible to avoid the degeneration of the socialist government of Salvador Allende, democratically elected. In Ramella’s crystal ball the two are more or less equivalent. The coup d’etat in Chile of theSeptember 11, 1973, supported by the CIA, he established a dictatorship that lasted 17 years. In the months following Allende’s killing 100,000 people were jailed and tortured. Thousands of people, mostly activists and political opponents, disappeared into thin air, the so-called “desaparecidos”, some tortured and then thrown into the sea by military aircraft. During the years of Pinochet’s dictatorship, honored among others by the hyper-liberal economist Milton Friedman and by the British premier Margaret Thatcher, the Gini index which measures the level of inequality of a company has risen from 44 to 59%. The wealth of the top 10% of the population has risen from 34 to 52% of the total. Rich ever richer, poor more and more poor.

I have nothing to apologize for. Faced with the possibility of the establishment of a communist (or fascist, it does not change) regime, perhaps a coup is a necessary evil. – Francesco Ramella (@ramella_f) December 21, 2021

Ramella’s departure, commentary on the election as president of Chile by Gabriel Boric that after the victory he gathered in silence in front of the statue of Allende, could quickly be re-classified among the nonsense that the Bruno Leoni Institute produces more or less continuously. On the site you can find the theses of the most fierce climate denial, interventions that deny the harm of smoking (“He also smokes. Senseless science “) or contributions such as “An armed society is a free society “. However, among the Institute’s “honorary fellows” there is also José Piñera, that was it member of the military junta of Pinochet and Minister of Labor during the years of the dictatorship. The problem is that now two representatives of the Institute sit in Palazzo Chigi, although no one has yet figured out what to do.

The Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando it is right to be indignant. But, rather than writing on Twitter, it could be knocking on the door of Francesco Giavazzi, economic consultant of Palazzo Chigi who also called with him Serena Sileoni And Carlo Stagnaro, historical names of the Institute.

The fascists where you don’t expect it. https://t.co/s1CJ4P3sJg

– Andrea Orlando (@AndreaOrlandosp) December 21, 2021

The Institute (“Ideas for the free market” as a subtitle) is also amysterious entity. Nobody knows who finances it. Of course there are many well-known names in its governing bodies, many attributable to the Benetton galaxy, starting with the former president Fabio Cerchiai, president of Atlantia who, after the collapse of the Morandi bridge, joked with Gianni Mion because he was afraid of going on vacation by car, having to cross bridges and tunnels. There is presiding over the institute Franco Debendetti, (brother of the more famous Carlo who had his surname changed to give himself a tone of nobility). The journalist has always been close to the IBL Oscar Giannino, today consultant to the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi. After the appointment of the two consultants, who should also deal with the allocation of public resources, Il Fattoquotidiano.it he asked the Institute on several occasions if it was possible to know who finances it. Nobody ever replied.