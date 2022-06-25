The resemblance between Ricky Martin and his son never ceases to amaze, take a seat before seeing the images

Ricky Martin, Puerto Rican singer and actor undoubtedly stands out for being a good father since day by day he shows how much he loves his children; so this time we bring you images of the great resemblance that one of them bears with the artist. The singer began his musical career in the mid-1980s as a vocalist for the youth group “Menudo” and in 1991 he established himself as a soloist.

The actor has released nine studio albums, three compilations and more than fifty singles in Spanish and English. Ricky Martin He has sold around 60 million solo albums as of 2020. His best-selling album is the one he released in 1999, which cemented his worldwide success by selling more than 7 million albums in the United States. Known as the “King of Latin Pop”, his contributions and recognition in the history of music and dance for more than four decades, as well as his publicized personal life, made him an international figure in Latin American culture. popular. The artist has 4 children together with his partner Jwan Yosef, 2 twins, Valentino and Matteo, a little girl named Lucía and Renn, his fourth son.

The two twin sons of Ricky Martin, Valentino and Matteo, were born in 2008 and were conceived through surrogacy. In 2016 the singer began a relationship with Jwan Yosef with whom they announced the birth of their daughter Lucia in 2018 and that of their son Renn in 2019.

Image: Instagram Jwan Yousef

Recently Jwan Yosefhusband of Ricky Martin shared a series of images where he poses with his son minor, Renn whom he carries in his arms. In the caption of the image she wrote: “How amazing it is to be a dad. Father’s day. Baby Renn.”

Image: Instagram Jwan Yousef

Immediately the images shared by Jwan Yosef caught the attention of fans Ricky Martin due to Renn’s resemblance to his father when he was a child and was already part of the famous musical group “Menudo”. On it, some followers commented: “Renn is Ricky in the 90s”; “Same as Ricky“; “My God, it’s seeing Ricky”; “A beauty and similar to Ricky, a hottie!!!!”; “Mini Ricky“; “It is the face of Ricky“; “The eyes of Ricky“; “It is Ricky! Same”, and “A mini Ricky; beautiful”; “The copy of Ricky“, and “Is identical to Ricky“, were some comments.

