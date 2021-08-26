the resemblance to the actress is striking

Her name is Lisa Tranel and she is the woman who went viral on TikTok for a few days now. The reason? She is identical to Jennifer Aniston and, aware of the incredible similarity, she has seen fit to reproduce one of the iconic scenes of Fiends.

TikTok has now become the most used social platform of recent times and, beyond the original tutorials and bizarre manias, it is also possible to follow the profiles of more or less famous influencers. An American mom has been gaining more and more success for some time now and the reason is very simple: she looks impressively like Jennifer Aniston. She has her same blond hair, her same blue eyes, her same sensual expressions and, if it weren’t for the nose piercing, she could easily be mistaken for the Hollywood diva, Brad Pitt’s ex-girlfriend. Will it be able to achieve notoriety thanks to this particular aesthetic detail?

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s “social” double

Her name is Lisa Tranel, on social media her profile can be found under the name of @she_plusthree, and she is having more and more success for her incredible resemblance to Jennifer Aniston. The woman is a mother of three children and dreams of becoming an influencer thanks to her tips to keep fit (she has in fact documented the workouts she underwent day after day to boast an enviable silhouette after three pregnancies). At the moment, however, it is her appearance that attracts the attention of the public, as she seems to be the twin of the ex Rachel Green of Friends. It is not surprising, therefore, that she reproduced one of the iconic scenes of the series, playing the role of Aniston.

Lisa, Jennifer Aniston’s impersonator

In no time the clip went viral and reached over 5 million views. On TikTok users were literally speechless and did not hesitate to comment: “I thought it was really Jennifer Aniston. Wow!”, “You look more like Rachel than Rachel herself does”, “I loved you in the Friends reunion ! “. In short, apparently Lisa has nothing to envy to the actress: will she be able to become her official double or, at least, a successful influencer?