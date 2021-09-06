the resemblance to the father is striking

In recent weeks Tom Cruise has turned 59, and perhaps not everyone remembers that, at the time of the love story with Nicole Kidman, the couple adopted two children, Connor Anthony and Isabella Jane. The latter is now 29 years old, has decided not to follow in the footsteps of her adoptive parents and is not part of the star system.

Beautiful Kidman CruiseOn the contrary, she is very reserved and prefers to stay away from the spotlight and on her Instagram profile she does not often publish photos that portray her. In one of these, however, despite the different genetic makeup, the young woman seems to have a strong character resemblance to his father.

The image is also visible at the bottom of the news. In the shot, in black and white, the look is reminiscent of that of Tom Cruise.

Isabella Kidman Cruise, married since 2015 with Max Parker, in life designs and designs jewelry, and has no intention of entering show business.

The end of the relationship between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise is now ten years old. Their relationship began to crack after the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, the latest film by Stanley Kubrick, in which curiously the two played a couple in crisis. The actor, who we will see soon in Mission: Impossible 7, recently met Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, on the occasion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.