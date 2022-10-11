The Resident: An unexpected tragedy shakes the start of season 6 of the medical drama

The Resident premieres its new season in September and the first glimpse of the program has just left fans terrified with the threat of a new tragedy stalking Chastain Park hospital.

August 26, 2022 4:24 p.m.

The Resident is very close to premiering its season 6 through the chain Fox. When the show hits screens, fans should be ready because they will be put to the test from the start of the new installment of the drama. This has been revealed by the most recent trailer for the famous medical drama.

The Resident could face a new tragedy at the beginning of its season 6

Although season 5 said goodbye from a peaceful place, with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (matt czuchry) torn between loving Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) or Dr. Cade Sullivan (kaley ronayne) and the rest of the team celebrating the new stage in which they found themselves, with control of the hospital and one of their own finding out that he will soon be a father, it seems that the start of the season of The Resident will be totally different.

According to the trailer for The Resident released by Fox recently, a tragedy will shake the hospital and put one of the team in danger again. This plot is painful for fans of the series who already lost the protagonist of the medical drama at the beginning of season 5, Emily VanCampwho played Nicolette “Nic” Nevin.

At the start of Season 6, Conrad and the rest of the crew must step up when the unthinkable happens to one of their own. Padma (Aneesha Joshi) collapses and must be rushed to the operating room while begging for her babies to be saved .

We don’t know how worried we should be about Padma’s babies because The Resident showrunner Andrew Chapman told TV Insider that they’re very interested in AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) is a father so that his character, authoritarian and egocentric, can evolve.

The producers love the idea that he and Padma are in a father-and-mother relationship, but not a couple. For them that is something so juicy, complicated and interesting, that it can be explosive for the plot of The Resident, especially when you combine it with Devon (Manish Dayal) and Leela (Anuja Joshi), who are a couple but do not have children and who do not agree on the subject.