The Resident and Call me Kat Renewed: There will be 6th and 3rd seasons of the FOX USA original series!

‘The Resident’ and ‘Call me Kat’ have been renewed: There will be 6th and 3rd seasons of FOX original series during the next season 2022-2023

The Resident is averaging 5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7% demographic rating (with live streaming + 7), 11 and 30 percent below season 4 counts. Of the six dramas Fox has aired this television season, trails only 9-1-1 in the demographic, and ranks No. 4 in total viewership. It is clear that the series has already been on the air for many years, and that we could be approaching the end, but the series resists year after year to the competition. They could be 1 or 2 more seasons if there is not a major downturn next year.

The current fifth season of The Resident is being an emotional roller coaster for fans. Before its premiere last September, it was learned that the star Emily VanCamp she would leave the series after four seasons as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin. Her character ultimately died on the October 5 episode, after succumbing to head trauma from a car accident, but VanCamp will return via flashbacks in the upcoming season finale on May 17, 2022.

Call Me Kat, that in our country we can see through HBO Max Spain, is averaging 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6% demographic rating (with live streaming + 7), 29 and 33 percent lower than their numbers from the first season. If the decline continues to accelerate, Season 3 could be the series’ last.





