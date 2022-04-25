Games The Resident Evil Village DLC would be free and would deal with Lady Dimitrescu

Although Capcom has not released new Resident Evil news for a few months, speculation about the future of the saga does not stop running. A few weeks ago new rumors came to light about the presumed Resident Evil 9, which pointed to the return of a well-known character in the saga. But, if the rumors are true, the arrival of the game would have been delayed until 2023, leaving this year empty. Although it is true that the launch of Resident Evil Revelations 3 and the remake of Resident Evil Outbreak is also pointed out, the truth is that the DLC from Resident Evil Village It is the one that, by probability, has the best chance of arriving first. And with Lady Dimitrescu as the protagonist. The Resident Evil Village DLC would be free and would be about Lady Dimitrescu: According to the Twitter user Bocobocaco, who is known for releasing details of upcoming games, the Resident Evil Village DLC would deal with one of the four hierarchs. And Lady Dimitrescu would have all the ballots to be the protagonist, although werewolves could also appear in the content. In addition, it would arrive this summer and it would be totally free. This would contradict previous rumors, which pointed to a Resident Evil Village DLC starring Luiza, a character we meet in Ethan’s campaign. But it is possible that, given the good reception that Lady Dimitrescu had and that the four hierarchs had as bosses, Capcom has decided to bet on new content, not reusing discarded material, with which we can get to know one of the game’s antagonists better. Do you like the idea? RE Village DLC will be about one of the four lords, most likely lady D, but i’m not sure, heard something about werewolves as well. DLC will release this Summer and will be free, they are working on it for a while now, so it will probably be very big DLC! — BOCO (@BOCOBOCACO) April 22, 2022

