‘The Resident’: how Emily VanCamp will return as Nic Nevin in season 5

TL;RD:

  • Emily VanCamp came out the resident after four seasons in October.
  • the resident Showrunner Peter Elkoff revealed that Emily VanCamp would return in the season 5 finale.
  • Emily VanCamp’s return as Nic Nevin will help Matt Czuchry’s Conrad Hawkins find a new love interest.

the resident The season 5 finale will feature a very special guest: Nic Nevin. FOX has announced that Emily VanCamp will soon reprise her role as the beloved nurse in scenes for the upcoming episode. But given the way her character exited the show earlier this season, how will her cameo work? Here’s what you should know about Emily VanCamp’s return to the resident.

