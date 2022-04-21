‘The Resident’: how Emily VanCamp will return as Nic Nevin in season 5

TL;RD:

Emily VanCamp came out the resident after four seasons in October.

the resident Showrunner Peter Elkoff revealed that Emily VanCamp would return in the season 5 finale.

Emily VanCamp’s return as Nic Nevin will help Matt Czuchry’s Conrad Hawkins find a new love interest.

Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin in ‘The Resident’ | FOX/Getty Images

the resident The season 5 finale will feature a very special guest: Nic Nevin. FOX has announced that Emily VanCamp will soon reprise her role as the beloved nurse in scenes for the upcoming episode. But given the way her character exited the show earlier this season, how will her cameo work? Here’s what you should know about Emily VanCamp’s return to the resident.

Emily VanCamp’s Character Nic Leaves ‘The Resident’ In Heartbreaking Way

the resident Season 5 began with Nic out of town while her husband, Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), took care of their baby, Gigi. However, a car accident left Nic in critical condition and she was taken back to Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, she did not survive. After Nic’s death, the season jumped three years in time, giving Conrad and his friends time to grieve.

Offscreen, Emily VanCamp’s sudden departure from the resident surprised fans everywhere. FOX announced her departure just a few months before season 5 began. Although the actress kept quiet about her decision for a while, she eventually revealed that she wanted to spend more time with her family. VanCamp and her husband, Josh Bowman, welcomed their first child in 2021.

“I think there comes a time in every woman’s life, in every person’s life, where it’s less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show,” she told Deadline. in October. “Doing so many episodes in a different city and then adding COVID to that, most of us weren’t able to see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is right now.”

Emily VanCamp Will Return As Nic In ‘The Resident’ Season 5 Finale

Emily VanCamp came out the resident in a fairly permanent way, but he said he’d like to come back in some form, maybe as a spirit or in a flashback. And that’s exactly what will happen in the season 5 finale, according to showrunner Peter Elkoff. He explained to TVLine that Conrad will see Nic in several flashbacks from the night of Gigi’s birth.

“[Conrad] hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” Elkoff said. “He keeps going back to the snippets of that night because he thinks the answer to how he moves forward is in that night…and he gets an answer, an understanding that releases him in a certain way.”

Elkoff added that the writers had been searching all season for a way to bring VanCamp back. This seemed like the perfect way to “end that chapter” between Conrad and Nic, opening the door to a new love interest.

“We started to realize what would do retain a person? Well, the love of his life who died. The mother of her little daughter,” she said. “We had to find a way to release him and end that chapter.”

Who will be Conrad Hawkins’ new love interest?

the resident has already planted some seeds for possible romances with Conrad throughout season 5. One possible love interest is Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), who was a close friend of Nic. However, there is also the new ER doctor, Cade (Kaley Ronayne).

In another interview with TVLine, Elkoff said he wanted fans to wonder who Conrad might end up with. However, to get the answer to that, fans might have to wait until the end of season 5 or even season 6. He said:

“We’ll try to tell stories in a way, in the future, where the audience will say, ‘It’s going to be her.’ No, wait! I think it will be her. No, she waits a minute. i bet she will be she. We’re going to try to spice up the episodes with moments of connection and collaboration and emotional moments with different people, where you feel like you’ve seen the beginning of something, and you may be right or you may be wrong.”

new episodes of the resident Premieres every Tuesday at 8 pm on FOX.

