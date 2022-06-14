The Resident: How Emily VanCamp’s Pregnancy Connected To Her Arc In The Drama

The personal life of the artists, on some occasions, can be mixed with the arc of the characters that they have to interpret and mesh perfectly with both realities. This is what happened to Emily VanCamp with her character in The Resident.

Emily VanCamp played the nurse Nick Nevin, who was recently going through her pregnancy on the screen, and for major coincidences in life, the actress was also secretly expecting her first child; so your pregnancy overlapped with that of his character in The Resident. alert of spoilers for all.

Nurse Nic Nevin was a much-loved character on The Resident series.

VanCamp and her character Nic were simultaneously pregnant, allowing the actress the opportunity to tell the world in her own time about this beautiful personal event. In the company of her husband Josh Bowman who is also his co-star in revenge They welcomed little Iris and some black and white snapshots of VanCamp’s pregnancy that coincided with her role in the medical drama were shared on Instagram. “It was very interesting, especially since I am very reserved with my family life”VanCamp said right after Nic’s sudden departure from the show in season five.

“It allowed us to keep the pregnancy a secret and have something that is just ours for a while. That was beautiful in itself, to finally have a little bit of privacy. The timing wasn’t quite the same, so I was wearing a [prótesis] belly on my belly You know, after all the Marvel stuff, it was nice not to have to focus so much on all that stuff.”

VanCamp’s exit was in the episode ‘The Long and Winding Road’ at the end of season 4, where Nic in the plot is taken off life support after sustaining severe brain damage following a car accident. Of her leaves her husband Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and his little daughter Gigi. “It’s such a bittersweet moment for me”VanCamp said, adding:

“I loved doing The Resident, for the four years I was on it. You often hear someone leave a show because something bad happened or there was bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite. There’s nothing but love and I respect each other and this decision was not easy for anyone, but it was the right one for me personally. I am grateful that I was received with understanding and compassion.”

for the actress priorities changed in his personal life, so he explained that this was the main reason for his sudden departure from the medical drama. Although he also thanked the fans and the great opportunity he had to belong to this team in which he shared with other stars and learned a lot.

“I spent so many years on network television, but suddenly the priorities changed. I think there comes a time in every woman’s life, in every person’s life, where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show”.

His departure from The Resident was very sudden and unexpected by fans who will remember his character forever.

In a post on his Instagram profile, VanCamp took the opportunity to thank him for the relationships he managed to consolidate in these 4 years working on The Resident and everything he learned on this “journey” playing Nic. In addition, she stated that she already misses them (the team) and that she is also grateful to producers and writers of the series, to whom he holds a lot of appreciation. And also to those who were his permanent source of inspiration: The nurses.

“And above all, thank you to all the nurses who work tirelessly for their patients. Your patience, courage and dedication inspired this character and I am honored to have played such a small part in telling her stories. I send you all a lot.” love and thanks,” she said, adding three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, and in order to compensate for this abrupt exit, executive producer Andrew Chapman he explained that the character hadn’t had a chance to say goodbye to everyone on the show, with the crew, all the other actors. So it was necessary and I also needed a more emotional closure. This led to a special character invite in season five in which she appeared again, as flashbacks and memories. So they decided to give Conrad and the fans some closure, bringing VanCamp back for an emotional trip down memory lane. As Chapman explained it: