The Resident | Important character leaves the series: Who will not be in the new chapters?

The Resident will lose one of the characters again, as reported TVLinewhere they pointed out that one of the new letters of the medical drama will leave fiction after the end of the fifth season.

The fiction will conclude its fifth season on May 13 and the renewal has not yet been announced. This season was also marked by the departure of Emily Vancamp who left the role of Nic Nevin after four years as the protagonist of the story.

This unexpected and dramatic exit meant that the fiction had to make important changes in the new cycle, where there was a temporary jump of three years where everything changed in the Chastain Park hospital.

VanCamp became the third resident cast member to leave the series in recent months. Shaunette Renée Wilson, who played the surgeon Mina Okafor, left the drama in the middle of season 4, while Morris Chestnut (Barrett Cain) he appeared much less frequently in season 5.

What character does The Resident leave in the fifth season?

Miles Fowler, who joined Fox’s The Resident just seven months ago as a series regular, is leaving the show after just months on it.

Fowler’s last episode aired on March 29, when Trevor informed his mother Billie (Jessica Lucas), seemingly out of nowhere, that he was giving up being a doctor to pursue a career at a biotech company.