The Resident Season 5: Reveal when and why Emily VanCamp returns as Nic Nevin

The Resident advances on Fox with its season 5, but before this part of the history of the successful medical drama ends, Nic Nevin, who died with the previous installment, will be back to fulfill a special mission that directly involves Conrad Hawkins.

April 19, 2022 10:58 p.m.

The Residentthe medical drama that follows the life of Conrad Hawkins (matt czuchry) and which premiered its season 5 through the transmission chain Fox in September of last year, is heading towards the end of the installment coming soon, but not before first bringing back fan-favorite Nic Nevin, the character from Emily VanCamp who said goodbye to the series. (Spoilers for the final episodes of season 5)

Emily VanCamp is back in The Resident as Nic Nevin

The successful series will be airing in the coming days, and it is expected that with the final episodes of the fifth installment of The Resident, Emily VanCamp reprise the character that shocked fans when she died at the end of Season 4. Nic Nevin returns to the medical drama to fulfill an emotional special assignment involving her husband Conrad Hawkins.

News of Emily VanCamp’s return broke this week via TVLine, after the drama killed off her character in one of the most shocking episodes of The Resident. With season 5, the timeline has moved forward three years and this time viewers will have the opportunity to see it again during the 23rd episode which will air on May 17 .

According to the same outlet, Nic Nevin will appear in “four, maybe five” scenes via flashbacks in The Resident’s season 5 finale. The purpose of his return is to help Conrad move on with his life, be it with Billie, Kaley or Cade, since he hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic, he reveals the synopsis.

Nic Nevin will help Conrad Hawkins find love in The Resident season 5 finale

Meanwhile, at the top of The Resident season 5 episode 23, Conrad realizes he has to get unstuck and doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets good advice about it. And he’s basically circulating the memory of this night when Gigi was just born.

In the final installment of The Resident’s fifth season, Conrad keeps going back to pieces from that night, because he thinks the answer to how he moves on lies in that night…and he gets an answer, an understanding that releases him from a certain In this way, the logline of episode 23 ends to close the story that will help to say goodbye to Nic Nevin.