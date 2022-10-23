The Resident Season 5: Video of the final episode confirms the return of Emily VanCamp

The promotional videos for the final episodes of season 5 of The Resident have confirmed the return of actress Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin, in scenes that will make viewers cry.

May 11, 2022 5:19 p.m.

Network TV medical drama Fox, The Resident, is preparing to air the final episode of its season 5, promising shocking plot twists for the show. But, one of the things that has surprised fans is the return of the actress Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin, as confirmed by the most recent promotional video.

The Resident Season 5: Emily VanCamp returns in the final episode

Emily VanCamp She was playing nurse practitioner Nic Nevin since the first season of The Resident in 2018, becoming the love interest of main character Conrad Hawkins (matt czuchry). After several impressive moments in the program, both managed to get married in the premiere of the fourth installment, and then give birth to their first child.

However, the first episode of the fifth season confirmed the departure of the actress, after her character died in a car accident. Turning into the most heartbreaking tragedy she’s ever shown The Resident so far, especially since it was one of the main ones. According to various rumors, the actress decided to leave the series after she and her husband Josh Bowman they welcomed a daughter, Iris, in August 2021.

Now, after almost eight months of absence, the final episode of season 5 of The Resident viewers will see Conrad having these flashbacks to a night that includes a very important conversation with Nic as he contemplates his future with the new women that have been entering his life.

“He will keep going back to that night with Conrad because he believes there is an answer or something that will free him from being stuck in his past and not moving past Nic,” showrunner Peter Elkoff said in an interview.

The return of Emily VanCamp

In addition to Nic’s return in flashback mode, viewers will also get to see Devon (Manish Dayal) when he is presented with an incredible out-of-state career opportunity, and Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy), who collapsed at the end of the penultimate episode, is faced with a devastating diagnosis that leads him to trust Chastain’s doctors.

The final episode of season 5 of The Resident It will be broadcast on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, on the Fox television network. It can also be enjoyed on the Hulu platform the day after the program has been broadcast. It only remains to wait for the way the story will unfold with Nic and Conrad meeting again in their dreams.