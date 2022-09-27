The Resident season 6: A character in danger rekindles the anguish in Conrad

The Resident premieres a new episode and in the preview, Conrad can be seen in anguish seeing how one of his own is in danger. The fallout from the event could be significant, especially for the doctor’s new relationship with Cade.

September 27, 2022 5:00 p.m.

The season 6 of The Resident is running on the chain Fox and with it new plots that seek to give continuity or perhaps a closure to the program, which went through serious problems after the departure of Emily VanCampwho played the love interest of Conrad Hawkins (matt czuchry), Nic Nevin.

The Resident will premiere its episode 2 of season 6 this Tuesday

With the season 6 premiere of The Resident, we could see Conrad choosing Cade (kaley ronayne) about Billie (Jessica Lucas), the friend of his late wife who was there for him and their daughter when the tragedy that separated them from Nic occurred. However, Dr. Sutton chose silence and never insinuated anything about her feelings to the resident who is now rebuilding her life in other arms.

But the events of The Resident season 6 episode 2 could change things. And it is that an unexpected event is putting Billie’s life in danger, which put Conrad in a difficult position that he may finally realize that he has feelings for Dr. Sutton.

It all happens in the emergency room, where The Resident episode 2 sneak peek shows a patient placing Billie in a hostage position , while threatening her with a scalpel in front of all her classmates. Conrad’s look is definitive, he looks anguished but he knows that he must do something and he probably will, only that until now no one can say if everyone involved will come out of the incident unscathed.

Conrad sees Billie in danger and relives the anguish of losing Nic in The Resident.

Despite the fact that Conrad chose Cade, the production of The Resident made two things very clear: the chosen one was not Billie because the doctor does not know about his feelings and if he never finds out there will be no problem, because he is already outlining himself in the plots a new love interest for the neurosurgeon.

In this week’s episode synopsis, The Resident also teases that a governor’s election will result in violence, with multiple victims flocking to the Chastain. For his part, Conrad will find common ground with an aggressive patient, which helps him reach a diagnosis. Also, when another patient’s lung collapses, doctors find a serious root cause.