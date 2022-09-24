The Resident season 6: A new love for Conrad and the sign that it will not last

Conrad finally made his decision, several years after Nic’s death he finally found a new love. However, a detail in episode 1 of season 6 tells us that perhaps that relationship will not last long.

The Resident returned with his season 6 a Fox and what happened in the episode kept fans on the edge of their seats. The medical drama featured a time jump of several months, long enough to see Padma with her pregnancy near term but in danger. What followed were the shocking attempts of the Chastain Park medical team to save his life.

The Resident finally revealed who Conrad’s new love is

Long faces, frustrated doctors and a lot of tension were the perfect ingredients for viewers to keep their interest in The Resident’s episode until the end, one in which, by the way, the love destiny of Dr. Conrad Hawkins was defined (matt czuchry), who spent several years mourning the death of his wife Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp).

In season 5 of The Resident, Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), his wife’s best friend, emerged as Conrad’s main love interest. The doctor, who silently fell in love with the internist, did not want to disrespect Nic’s memory at first. However, she ended up succumbing to the charms of the doctor who also charmed another specialist at the hospital.

This is Cade (kaley ronayne), the red-haired doctor who changed jobs every year and who in season 5 of The Resident managed to fix her problems. Now that she will stay to take care of her father, who is facing a dangerous cancer, she has the door open to make her life with Conrad and little Gigi what in fact happened, as implied in the first episode.

Conrad ended up choosing Cade over Billie. , although he still has a very close friendship with Gigi’s father, who is his goddaughter. She also remains very attentive to the needs of the girl, who has been having nightmares lately.

The Resident season 6 episode 1 revealed that Cade and Conrad are together

However, a voice from across the ring continues to tell Billy not to give up and fight for Conrad’s love. AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) clearly still supports Billie. He is sure that she never told Conrad how he felt about him because if he did, he would not have hesitated to start a relationship with her.

Billie didn’t entirely agree, as she was prepared to confess her feelings in the season five finale but Conrad left with Cade before she could. However, AJ sees things differently. She thinks that Conrad chose Cade because she assumed that Billie, as Nic’s best friend, would not be interested in him, and she never reached out to cross that line. Despite everything, she thinks that it is never too late, a wink that perhaps indicates that things will change over time.