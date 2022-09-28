The Resident season 6: The romantic moment between Billie and Conrad that went wrong

After Nic died in the Resident, fans have insisted that the story give Conrad Hawkins a new love. And although that plot is in process, it has not generated the expected emotions in the spectators.

September 28, 2022 5:28 p.m.

The Resident aired last Tuesday with episode 2 of its season 6 by Fox. For nearly an hour, the series continued to pave the way for Conrad (matt czuchry) finally get a new love. However, there are divided opinions on the love interests chosen for the leading man of the medical drama.

Billie is facing a difficult emotional time for Conrad in The Resident

Fans of The Resident know that Billie (Jessica Lucas) is in love with Conrad, but he – who has just started a relationship with his colleague Cade (kaley ronayne)- has not realized the feelings that his late wife’s friend Nic Nevin has for him (Emily VanCamp). This complicates the resolution of the story, which seems to naturally lean towards Billie.

In fact, in the most recent episode of The Resident, the writers put Billie in danger, perhaps to awaken in Conrad those feelings that he seems to have developed for the doctor in secret. Seeing her threatened, he did everything possible to save her and after he finished that hard time, he made sure that she was okay. Then she admits “You were Nic’s best friend, so every time I see you, it’s like Nic sees me” .

While Conrad and Cade may be together in their first serious relationship after losing Nic, there is much more to Conrad than he wants to admit when it comes to the neurosurgeon. And that comes to light when, being alone, she becomes interested in her daughter, Gigi, and in her experience raising the girl alone.

Gigi, who has an interesting connection to Billie, misses her, but the doctor is hesitant to make plans to see the little girl because she thinks that the weekends are probably busy with activities that include Cade, an awkward moment that reaches its climax when he takes the walk home in the company of Conrad.

Conrad and Billie had a moment in The Resident that could have been romantic but had the opposite effect

And it is that what could be an opportunity to bring Conrad and Billie closer became practically a stake through the heart of the doctor . Looking into her eyes, Conrad tells her that she reminds him of Nic and that every time he’s with her it’s like he’s right next to her late wife.

But Conrad doesn’t understand that this could be some kind of crush and takes it as Nic’s approval of her relationship with Cade, which made the young doctor feel worse. After that painful conversation, we will most likely see Billie in someone else’s arms.