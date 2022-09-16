The Resident: Showrunner Confirms Fate Of Drama After Season 6

Fox’s popular medical drama The Resident is gearing up for its Season 6 premiere, which is rumored to be the show’s finale. However, in an interview the showrunner has talked about the fate of the series and if it will be able to continue.

The future of the series of the different television channels is always unpredictable, even when they have a stable audience, as is the case of the star series of Fox, The Resident. While it’s still unclear if we’ll see more of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital after season six, showrunner Amy Holden has decided to touch on that subject and make the fate of the medical drama clear to all fans.

The Resident: Season 6 could be the last of the drama

During an interview for TVLine, the showrunner Amy Holden Jones has also talked about the problems of the series, closely linked to the Fox television network, especially since the company was acquired by Disney. Ensuring that despite the audience numbers it has The Residenthis fate is uncertain once the sixth season ends.

“The fate of the series has to do with the fact that Disney owns it, but it’s going to go to Fox, which is not a perfect scenario… And it also has to do with the fate of the network drama, which God knows, at this point.”

“Viewership ratings are incredibly stable. We have a core audience that loves us and given the chance I’m sure we’ll continue to grow. We have the potential to go on and on, but I don’t know if we’ll get that chance.”

The drama is one of Fox’s top scripted series, and it’s constantly changing, whether it’s the veteran’s farewell Emily VanCampwho was in charge of playing Dr. Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, wife of Dr. Conrad Hawkins (matt czuchry). Both were the main couple of the program and that they had very little time together as a husband after their marriage in the fourth installment.

the output of Emily VanCamp before the fifth installment it was shocking, but the actress returned in the season finale, and the chemistry between Conrad and Nick was as electrifying as ever. Network dramas are unpredictable, but if the series maintains its ratings, hopefully it will have a chance to continue beyond its sixth series, which premieres on Fox on September 20.

The Resident: The exit of Emily VanCamp has influenced the end of the drama

In the sixth season of The Resident, Conrad will follow his heart and then some. It will be interesting to see what will happen and what drama will unfold at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. It only remains to hope that this installment is not the last, but if it is, let’s hope we have a satisfying ending for all the viewers who have been following the show since 2018.

Despite the showrunner’s comments, some fans say that the medical drama will be canceled with its sixth season before filming ends. Which means that the writers will have to come up with an interesting story for the viewers and close at least with a flourish.