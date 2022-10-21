The Resident: The serious criticism facing the series and that threaten its continuity

Season 6 of The Resident left several negative impressions that could jeopardize the Fox network’s intentions to renew the medical drama. An underdeveloped story and a non-existent love triangle would be the main reasons for this debacle.

The Resident it’s here again, this time with a season 6 that started with a lot of tension, of the romantic kind and also the one that makes you fear for the life of a character. Everyone still misses Nic (Emily VanCamp), on and off screen, and things seem to be moving to a place no one imagined.

The Resident had a rather weak season 6 premiere according to critics

It is this fact that has put the series in the eye of the hurricane, initially for making the story that started this new installment of The Resident too predictable. For criticism, endangering AJ’s twins (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) was a one-way plot that never left viewers in doubt about the outcome.

No one believed that after losing Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and watch his mother Carol die (Denise Dowse), the writers of The Resident would also put AJ in the spot of losing one or both of his children. They also did not believe that Padma (Aneesha Joshi) was in real danger, two issues the series must resolve before the audience leaves.

However, what critics see as more serious is that the plot of Conrad’s love triangle (matt czuchry) with Cade (kaley ronayne) and Billie (Jessica Lucas) does not arouse any interest. They allege that Cade has no chemistry with Conrad and disapprove that the production has not been interested in generating more moments between them during season 4.

While Cade was running from his past and Conrad was still confused, they may well have created more tension between them so that viewers of The Resident would be prepared for what was to come in season 5. The story between Billie and Conrad is not that different. . The writers also forgot to create tense moments between them that would help fans take sides. for whom she fell in love with the husband of her deceased friend.

Billie and Conrad’s story in The Resident lacks romantic references

In the opinion of the critics, hearing Billie say that Conrad was the love of her life was too much because they have never seen a romantic gesture between them. Despite that, they acknowledge that if they had to choose between her and Cade, they would go with the former since the series cared a bit more about her history with the doctor and has been building an arc albeit rather slowly.