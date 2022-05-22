The Resident | Will there be a sixth season of the series after the departure of Emily VanCamp? What happened to Nick?

Fox’s medical drama experienced a complex moment in the fifth season where it fired one of its protagonists. What will happen to the future of the series?

The Resident is nearing the end of what will undoubtedly be one of its most dramatic seasons. the fiction of Fox lost one of its protagonists and with it changed much of the history of the characters. For the same reason, many fans of the medical drama are wondering if there will be a new season and fortunately for them, there is already an answer.

Emily VanCamp left the series in the fifth season, so his character Nick Nevin It should have gone off the plot.

The farewell to the beloved character broke the hearts of fans of the series, after the nurse had an accident resulting in brain death, for which her husband, Conrad (Matt Czuchry)He decides to turn it off.

After this, the series jumped 3 years in time where the protagonists are living new stages in their lives.

To the delight of the fans, Nic was present in the last chapters of the fifth installment where he appeared through flashbacks.

Series showrunner Peter Elkoff told TVLine what the character’s return will look like. “He (Czuchry) hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic.Elkoff explains.

Will there be a sixth season of The Resident?

The Fox series will have a new season where they will continue with the stories of the health professionals at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital