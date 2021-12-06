«The resignation of the archbishop of Paris? Accept, but the sin of the flesh is not the most serious. I see two dangers against democracy »- Corriere.it

from Gian Guido Vecchi

Interview with the Pope on the return flight after the trip to Cyprus and Greece: “The document proposed by the European Commission for internal communication is” an anachronism, the fashion of a watered-down secularism “

FROM THE PAPAL FLIGHT – Flight A34994 from Athens took off just over half an hour when Pope francesco reaches the bottom of the plane the journalists who have followed him in the five days of trip to Cyprus and Greece

. Your Holiness, what do you think of the document (later withdrawn) which suggested to European Commission officials not to use the word Christmas because it was divisive and to opt instead for a neutral term?



“It is an anachronism. In history, many dictatorships have tried to do this … Napoleon, the Nazi dictatorship, the communist one … it is a fashion of a watered down secularism, distilled water, but it is something that has not worked in history. I believe it is necessary for the EU to take hold of the ideals of the founding fathers, ideals of unity and greatness, and be careful not to take the path of ideological colonization. Because all this could lead to dividing countries and causing the European Union to fail. The EU must respect a country for how it is structured inside, its variety and not standardize. I believe they won’t, but they have to be careful. Sometimes they throw projects like this in there and don’t know how. Each country has its own peculiarities, its own sovereignty, but all in a unity that respects the singularities. For this I say: be careful not to make ideological colonization. In any case, the exit on Christmas is an anachronism ».

You spoke of democracy “retreating” in Europe. Which countries were you referring to?



“Democracy is a treasure of civilization and must be guarded, not only by a higher entity but also in the country itself.

Against democracy today I see two dangers. The first is that of the populisms that are here and there and are starting to show their nails. I am thinking of a great populism of the last century, Nazism, a populism which, defending national values, so he said, managed to annihilate democratic life and become a dictatorship, with the death of the people. We are careful that governments – I am not saying left or right – do not slip down this path of populisms that have nothing to do with popularism which is the expression of free peoples, peoples with their own identity, folklore, art.

A second danger arises when national values ​​are sacrificed, they are watered down in an “empire”, a kind of supranational government. Therefore, neither fall into populism nor a watering down of one’s identity within a supranational government. There is a novel written in 1903 by Robert Hug Benson, “The master of the world”, who dreams of the future in an international government that governs all other countries with economic and political measures. When this type of government is given, one takes liberty and tries to achieve equality among all. -the danger is when there is populism and when there is a superpower that dictates cultural, economic and social behavior “.

In France, the independent Commission for the sexual abuse of minors spoke of the institutional responsibility of the Church, of a systemic dimension. What is your opinion of this statement? What does it mean for the universal Church?



“When doing these studies, we have to be careful of interpretations. When you consider such a long time, you risk confusing the way people feel about a problem. A historical situation must be interpreted with hermeneutics of the time, not of now. For example slavery, today we say it is brutality but once there was another hermeneutic. So the covers. I have not read the report but I have listened to the comments of the bishops, now they will come to Rome and I will ask them to explain it to me ».

Why did you accept the resignation of the archbishop of Paris Aupetit?



«You ask me: what has he done so serious that he has to resign? He does not know? Before answering I will say: do an investigation. Was he convicted? And who condemned him? Public opinion. If you know why, say so. It was his lack, against the sixth commandment, but not total. The little caresses, the massages he gave the secretary, that’s the way it is. And this is a sin, but it is not a serious sin. The sins of the flesh are not the most serious. Thus Aupetit is a sinner as I am, as was Peter the bishop on whom Jesus founded the Church and who had denied him. Why had the community of the time accepted a sinful bishop? It was a normal church, in which we were used to all feeling sinful, humble. We see that our Church is not used to saying a sinner bishop, we are used to saying that he is a saint, the bishop. The chatter grows and takes away the fame of a person. His sin is sin, like Peter’s, mine, yours. But for the chatter, a man whose fame has been taken away like this cannot rule. This is an injustice. This is why I accepted Aupetit’s renunciation: not on the altar of truth, on the altar of hypocrisy ». Migration is a central theme in many European countries, especially in Eastern Europe, for example in the Belarusian crisis and with barbed wires on the border with Europe. What do you expect from Poland and Russia and other countries such as Germany with its new government?



“If I had a ruler in front of me who prevents immigration by closing borders and barbed wire, I would say to him: think of the time when you were a migrant and they didn’t let you in, you wanted to escape …

Whoever builds walls loses the sense of his own history, of when he himself was a slave in another country. Those who build walls have this experience of having been slaves. But governments must govern and if a migratory wave arrives, can they no longer govern? Each government must clearly state how many migrants it can receive, it is its right, but at the same time migrants must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated. If a government cannot do this, it must enter into dialogue with other countries.

The EU must make harmony for the distribution of migrants. In Europe there is no common line, no general harmony. Migrants must be welcomed and integrated: because if you do not integrate the migrant, this will develop a ghetto citizenship. The example that strikes me most are the attacks, the tragedy in Belgium, and they were Belgians but children of ghettoized migrants. Of course, it is not easy to welcome them. But if we don’t solve the problem, we risk wrecking civilization in Europe. Not only the Mediterranean but also our civilization. Representatives of European governments must come to an agreement. One model was Sweden, which welcomed Latin American migrants from military dictatorships and integrated them. Today I went to a boarding school in Athens and I told the manager that I felt like I was facing a fruit salad of cultures. And he told me: this is the future of Greece. But if a country sends a migrant back to his country then it must integrate him there too, not leave him on the Libyan thing. There is a film from Open Arms that shows the reality of what is happening ».

When will your next meeting with the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill take place? What common projects do you have with the Church of Russia and what difficulties?



«And on the horizon the meeting with Kirill. I think next week Hilarion will come to me to arrange a possible meeting. The patriarch has to travel, he goes to Finland, I’m not sure, and I’m always willing, I’m willing to go to Moscow to meet him. There are no protocols to dialogue with a brother, call Kirill or Chrysostom or Hieronymus. We are brothers and we say things to each other. It is also nice to see the brothers arguing because they belong to the same mother church. We must work in unity and for unity. The great Orthodox theologian Zizoulas said that we will find unity in theeschaton… It is a way of saying but it does not mean that we have to sit still waiting for the theologians to come to an agreement. Let the theologians continue to study, but in the meantime we go forward together, we pray together, we do charity together ».

What did you apologize to the Orthodox patriarchs for?

“I apologized to my brother for all the divisions that exist among Christians, especially for those that we Catholics have caused. I wanted to apologize, in particular, looking at the Greek war of independence: a part of the Catholics sided with the European governments to prevent Greek independence. Instead, Catholics from the islands supported independence. But the “center”, so to speak, at that moment was sided with Europe. I apologized for the scandal of the division between Christians, at least for what we are to blame. The spirit of self-reliance keeps our mouths silent when we feel we need to apologize. It always does me good to think that God never tires of forgiving, never, it is we who get tired of asking for forgiveness, and when we do not ask God for forgiveness we will hardly ask our brothers. It is more difficult to ask forgiveness from a brother than from God. With brothers there is shame, humiliation… I apologized for the divisions we caused and for the divisions caused when we took sides for the European Union. And then a last excuse from the heart: sorry for the scandal of the migrants’ drama, for the scandal of so many lives drowned at sea ».

He also spoke with the patriarchs about synodality. What did he mean?



«That we are one flock. The dynamic that regulates the differences within the Church is synodality, listening to one another, going together: “syn-odós”To go, walk together along the same road. The Eastern Orthodox Churches and the Eastern Catholic Churches have preserved all this. The Latin Church, on the other hand, had forgotten the Synod. Paul VI has restored the synodal journey and we are doing this journey to have the habit of walking together ”.