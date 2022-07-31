The resounding announcement of Neymar Jr after Nantes

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr made a strong announcement this Sunday after his XXL performance during the success against FC Nantes (4-0).

PSG Mercato: Without Mbappé, Neymar Jr carries Paris against Nantes

After its preparation in Japan, Paris Saint-Germain officially launched its season this Sunday. PSG crushed FC Nantes (4-0) during the Champions Trophy. In the absence of Kylian Mbappe (suspended), the capital club relied on Neymar Jr. The Brazilian striker scored twice, including a free kick, and delivered an assist to Lionel Messi. At the microphone of Prime Video, the auriverde superstar did not hide his joy after winning the first title of the season. “Yes, it was a good game. We played well. Bravo, congratulations to the whole team. It’s a match that gives us a trophy and what we wanted was to win, ”said the 30-year-old striker.

Neymar’s huge warning after Nantes

In his outing, Neymar Jr also gloated over Lionel Messi’s performance. The former Blaugrana intends to have a great season alongside his two attacking friends. “People talk a lot but don’t know what’s going on inside. Leo is Leo forever: he will not change and will always remain a player who makes a difference. I hope we will stay like this this season all three and that everything will go well for Kylian, Leo and me. If all 3 of us are good, PSG will be too, ”said number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain.

With his release, Neymar confirms his desire to stay in the capital. Since the arrival of Luis Campos and a media release from Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, he has been presented as a potential candidate for departure. After his performance against Nantes, he confirms that we will have to count on him this year.