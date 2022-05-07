the resounding message of the Liverpool striker who seeks revenge
2022-05-05
Mohammed Salah He is already living what will be the Champions League final against real Madrid next May 28 in Paris.
The ram of Liverpool He once again won the award for best player of the year, which is presented at the Football Writers Association (FWA) gala, and there he was asked about the long-awaited match against the whites.
“I said it before the game, I wanted to play Madrid in the final, and I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game,” said the Egyptian.
“They beat a lot of good teams, we just need to be focused on the game,” added Salah, who still remembers that 2018 final that he lost in kyiv and that could not finish due to a clash with Sergio Ramos.
“We lost in the final, it was a sad day for us and it’s time for revenge, yes,” said Salah, 29, who has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023.
Likewise, the forward said that he is going through a great moment. “I’m excited, our team is excited (for the final).” Salah knows that his club is playing for other championships, in the Premier they are still in the fight and they are also finalists in the FA Cup.
“First of all we have a few games in the Premier League and we have to finish them in the best possible way,” he concluded.