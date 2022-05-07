the resounding message of the Liverpool striker who seeks revenge

2022-05-05

Mohammed Salah He is already living what will be the Champions League final against real Madrid next May 28 in Paris.

The ram of Liverpool He once again won the award for best player of the year, which is presented at the Football Writers Association (FWA) gala, and there he was asked about the long-awaited match against the whites.

“I said it before the game, I wanted to play Madrid in the final, and I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game,” said the Egyptian.

“They beat a lot of good teams, we just need to be focused on the game,” added Salah, who still remembers that 2018 final that he lost in kyiv and that could not finish due to a clash with Sergio Ramos.