the resounding return of Lionel Messi

What’s next after this ad

This summer, it is that of the ghosts at Paris Saint-Germain. Often mocked, Neymar has made the best start to the season (7 goals, 6 assists) since joining the capital club. For his part, after being unable to line up three games in a row last season, Sergio Ramos has already played six games in a month when it took him nine months to play twice. And then there is Lionel Messi.

Certainly, the Argentinian finished second best passer in Ligue 1 last season (14 offerings), but his 6 small goals challenged more than one. Between an unwanted departure from FC Barcelona, ​​a change of country at 35 and a passage through the covid-19 box, the Pulga had a very difficult year in Paris. But this time, the weather worked in favor of the Argentinian and the programming of the World Cup in winter overmotivated him. Result: PSG has benefited from a Messi in great shape since this summer.

Messi delights his partners

Positioned behind the Neymar-Mbappé duo, number 30 has regained physical condition. Having become a conductor rather than a serial scorer, Messi delights his two attacking partners. In Nantes, he delivered two assists to Kylian Mbappé. That’s 6 in 4 Ligue 1 matches. Moreover, since 2006/2007, Opta has indicated that Messi is the second fastest player, after Di Maria, to have reached the 20 assist mark in L1 (32 matches). At La Beaujoire, his evening could have been more prolific if the people of Nantes had not upset him several times (43rd, 45th, 76th, 77th, 82nd, 83rd). Not enough to prevent him from being elected man of the match.

Today, his transfer to PSG therefore seems finally digested. Holder in the six Ligue 1 matches played by PSG, Messi approaches the Champions League like never before. “It’s good for him, he’s confident. If he manages to string together matches, that’s the most important thing for him, given his experience. When he will need to breathe, it is the first who will signal to the coach. When he is on the pitch, we see him, he is active. He tries to find spaces, to make teammates play, to score too. It’s good that he is confident because we are going to have big deadlines coming up. Tuesday already (against Juventus)», said his captain Marquinhos. Roll on Tuesday.