The respectful detail of Chris Hemsworth with Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

A few dates ago it came to the movie theaters Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment that independently stars the character played by Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filming of the film actually concluded a year ago, but now we are learning details about it from the mouths of its protagonists.

In this case, Natalie Portman has revealed in ‘Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp’ a detail that speaks highly of the extent to which the Australian actor can be respectful of his filming partners. And it is that, during the recording of one of the romantic scenes of the film, Hemsworth made a decision that the actress has praised.

“The day we shot the kiss scene, he did not eat meat that morning because I am vegan. He eats meat like every half hour and it’s not something that makes me angry or worried, he was just trying to be considerate. He is a very nice person ”, summed up the Oscar-winning actress for Black Swan.

A confession that surprised Tessa Thompsonwho was also present at the interview. “I didn’t even know I could spend some time eating meat. He is capable of eating a bison in the morning,” the actress joked.

“Hemsworth is great. Even when he’s moody, he’s good and nice. She changes her mood sometimes when she’s hungry, but she’s still sweet, ”added Thompson as collected by LA Times.