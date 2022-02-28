‘The Responder’, complete on Movistar Plus+

Madrid – The Responder, the British series created and directed by Tony Schumacher (also author of the script), is a drama focused on universal themes such as morality, love, loss and adversity, with actor Martin Freeman as we have never seen him before, in a character very different from others he has played before. A five-episode drama inspired by the real experiences of ex-cop and writer Schumacher himself.

The history Chris (Freeman) is an unconventional, morally committed ER police officer facing a series of night shifts on the dangerous streets of Liverpool. Night after night he deals with crime, violence and drug addiction as he battles personal demons that threaten to destabilize his work, his personal relationships and his mental health. While trying to stay afloat both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to work with a new rookie partner, Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this unforgiving night world will depend on helping or destroying each other.

In addition, the tension grows for the protagonist when he decides to protect a young drug addict who is on the run from a thug for the theft of an important stash of cocaine.

the team Along with Martin Freeman (fargo, a confession, sherlock) and Adelayo Adedayo (London: crime city, Timewasters, The Catch), the miniseries features: Ian Hart (Tin Star, The Last Kingdom, Terror); My Anna Buring (Death in Salisbury, thewitcher,Ripper Street); Kerry Hayes (Tin Star, a gentleman’s game, The Mill); Warren Brown (Luther,Roll, strike-back); David Bradley (Afterlife, Brittany, broadchurch, The Strain) and Rita Tushingham (Ridley Road, The Pale Horse Mystery, In the Flesh) alongside newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn.

The Responder He has a great team behind him. The fiction has been produced by Dancing Ledge Productions and Rebecca Ferguson (The Christine Keeler Scandal, Cold Feet, Next of Kin). directed by Tim Mielants (TheTerror,Legion, Peaky Blinders), Fien Troch (kids, home) and Philip Barantini (boil)

The premiere of the fifth (and last) episode will take place tonight on Movistar Estrenos (dial 30) at 10:00 p.m. Then, The Responder It will be available in full on demand on Movistar Plus+.