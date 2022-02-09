the response vs the reporter’s body-shaming

The clash between the journalist Davide Maggio and the singer Emma Marrone, who answers in the rhymes to the man and fights against the bodyshaming.

Concluded the Sanremo Festival, the artist Emma Marrone he had to suffer some digs at his own body and his “Imposing legs” by the journalist Davide Maggio. Reply on his Instagram channel, fighting to encourage the body positivity in the audience that follows her.

The words of Davide Maggio

In a live Instagram, the journalist Davide Maggio comments the Sanremo Festival 2022, together with the influencer Paolo Stella. But among the various judgments, more or less related to singing performances, the journalist lets himself go to an observation that, more than on the choice of the outfit, focuses on the physicality of the singer Emma Marrone.

“If you have an important leg, avoid putting on a fishnet stocking”.

Emma Marrone: feminist champion

Emma, ​​on stage and off stage, has always stood out for using her visibility in order to give voice to feminist struggles of acceptance of her own body and self. The same song that he brought to the Ariston stage, “Every time it is like this” he says an awareness of one’s own value after a toxic relationship, he talks about this: and the performance also brings with it the execution of a gesture, that of the triangle with handslinked to protests of the 1970s for equal rights for women.

The response of the singer

For these reasons the artist he could not help but respond to the reporter in the rhymes, speaking to his audience via his Instagram channel. “I don’t know if bodyshaming done in politically correct language is more embarrassing or boring“: So begins Emma, ​​teasing the cowardice of the journalist in making comments on her body with allusive phraseswhich for some may remain in an unassailable gray space.

The singer continues addressing to the young girls who follow her and who could be irreparably wounded by the journalist’s words: “Avoid listening to and reading comments like this: your body is perfect as it is, you have to love and respect it and above all you have to dress as you please, whether you have important legs or not. Indeed, with the fishnet stockings matched also a beautiful miniskirt and show her these important legs.“

Against bodyshaming

The problem, as Emma Marrone points out, is that it appears that the awareness of the value that words have has been lost: “People forget that words have a specific weight, an important weight (…), they don’t realize that maybe there is someone who reads and is very fragile, and that risks falling into an endless black hole“.

Specifically, it saddens that it still serves fight against bodyshaming and to avoid that an opinion on the body, basically moved by the male gaze, becomes predominant over the rest. There is still a need to make it clear that the female body has a value that goes beyond the limits of the sexualization of the ideal physique, and that it must have nothing to do with self-love. As the singer finally specifies: “this makes me realize that my song, besides being beautiful, apparently was necessary in Sanremo because it is still necessary to talk about feminism and women and respect for women “.

It makes me so fond of body shaming to simply justify a choice of style. From @MarroneEmma I just didn’t expect it. Also because he knows very well that when he incites his fans… the shitstorm he unleashes is much heavier than an aesthetic comment. Shame on you – Davide Maggio (@davidemaggio) February 8, 2022

Public opinion

And if the journalist was unable to contain himself and considered it necessary to respond to the stories of Marrone with this tweet in which try to leverage cyberbullying that the singer may have induced against him (without success), public opinion is decidedly lined up towards the singer. This shows us how the precious monologues of Drusilla Foer on uniqueness and of Mengoni And Scotti on kindness and against haters not only hit the mark, but they found a sensitive response from the publicwhich today more than ever is attentive to these issues.