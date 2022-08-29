The Rest of the World: why Theo, Alan and Jean were fired? The real scandalous reason

The Rest of the World, romance in Ibiza coming to an end. The program will soon be replaced by The Fifty and its crazy cast. But in the meantime, the RDM suffered a big blow this Thursday, August 26, 2022 and lost three elements at once. While he was away overnight to see his son, Nikola Lozina had a very bad surprise when he returned to the villa. Paga informed him that his friend Alan was in the hospital following a “stupidity” with Théo Santenac and Jean.

Théo, Jean and Alan fired by the production

The three candidates were even summoned by the production and fired on the spot. “In the night, we played a dangerous game. We did not realize things. All three of us really regret having done that, because it could have been very serious.“, explains Cassandra’s ex in front of her little comrades, before packing her bags.

But what exactly do they mean by this famous “dangerous game“or this”stupidity“? At no time are we told what they really did to make the production take such a drastic decision and part ways with three candidates all at once. Shayara TV, an Instagram account specializing in reality TV, claims to have the answer.

What is the real reason for their exclusion?

According to the blogger, the three boys used balloons, a very dangerous practice that involves inhaling laughing gas. Jazz Correia has also recently had a bad buzz after being seen in possession of a canister. They would have been found unconscious and Alan would have fallen because of it.