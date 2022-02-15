the restaurant loved by Federer, rapper Drake, Rihanna and Micheal Jordan

Design, quality, elegance. The premises of the Forte restaurant are these. A new opening that aims to repeat the success of Miami’s 150 Ocean Drive. It will open a week before Milan Fashion Week, in the heart of the city, in the Moscova area. The signature of the concept is by the young Andrea Reitano, at his seventh restaurant, the Roman Tavern in Knightsbridge and the Napoletana Tavern in Notting Hill bear his name in London; Santo Mare in Marylebone; the pan-Asian restaurant Kowa in Milan and Sopra, the new members club opening in Miami.

A menu that will be divided between the tables with 140 seats, from the sinuous designs of a welcoming and refined room in a marine style, based on fish displayed in the fish counter at the entrance. From sea bass in a salt crust to pistachio ice cream, from Mazara del Vallo prawn tartare and Cacio e Pepe with black truffle. So also the wine list collects 3000 labels from Italy and France and wineries such as Antinori, Frescobaldi and Gaja, with great French château.

“Tradition, authenticity, quality and freshness will make Forte the natural destination for all fish lovers in Milan – says Reitano – The elegant restaurant will be decorated in the style of an authentic fish shop, with a vibrant energy that would awaken the palates of loyal from all over the world “. Forte is designed to attract the most demanding customers and VIPs. Reitano’s clients include Johnny Depp, Michael Jordan, Drake and Rihanna. but also DJ David Guetta and supermodel Candice Swanepoel “.

Forte will open in viale Monte Grappa, Moscova area. There will be a summer terrace with 70 seats which will contribute to the Mediterranean atmosphere.





Last updated: Monday 14 February 2022, 20:30







