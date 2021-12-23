Business

the restyling arrives in dealerships

RENEWED STYLE – The renewed version of the compact electric SUV arrives in Italy MG ZS EV, which changes stylistically in various details and has improved technical characteristics. There are two different trim levels and as many battery cuts. It can be purchased from the network of 40 partner dealers and 70 points of sale throughout the country.

STANDARD OR LONG RANGE – At the top of the range is the MG ZS EV in version Long Range, whose price list starts at 37,990 euros, which has a range of 440 km with a single charge, ensured by the 70 kWh battery that powers a 156 hp electric motor. A variant will come later Standard Range with a 50.3 kWh battery, a range of 320 km and a power of 177 hp. As for the charging power, the Long Range is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase on-board battery charger (from 6.6 kW in the Standard Range), which allows you to “fill up” with alternating current. Alternatively, a direct current column can be used up to a maximum power of 92 kW.

TWO EQUIPMENTS – The MG ZS EV is offered with two trim levels: Comfort and Luxury, both of which can be combined with the Standard or Long Range battery. They are part of the standard equipment of the Comfort the “clima” with PM 2.5 filter, heated front seats, the multifunction steering wheel covered in leather, LED headlights and lights, 6-position adjustable driver’s seat, keyless access system, electrically heated and adjustable side mirrors, aluminum wheels 17 “alloy, MG iSMART multimedia system with 10.1” touch display with navigator, and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Several driving assistance systems grouped in the MG Pilot “package” are part of the standard equipment, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and active lane keeping.

VERSION

PRICE IN EUROS

COMFORT (non-met paint) 51 kWh

33,490

COMFORT (OPT met paint) 51 kWh

34.140

LUXURY (non-met paint) 51 kWh

34.990

LUXURY (OPT met paint) 51 kWh

35,640

COMFORT (non-met paint) 72 kWh

37.990

COMFORT (OPT met paint) 72 kWh

38,640

LUXURY (non-met paint) 72 kWh

39,490

LUXURY (OPT met paint) 72 kWh

40.140

The set-up Luxury adds electrically adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic roof, 360-degree parking camera, faux leather upholstery, audio system with six speakers, wireless charging for the smartphone, blind spot monitoring system and monitoring of the rear traffic. There are also some additional features of the multimedia system such as real-time traffic information with distance prediction, travel and agenda synchronization, voice control, weather forecasts, Amazon Prime streaming music and firmware updates. over-the-air.

FUNDING – Thanks to the collaboration with Santander, the MG ZS EV will be available with three different options: Flex, which combines 3 years of financing and the choice of whether to redeem the car at the end of this period or rather refinance it for a further four years; Go, which allows after 36 months whether to redeem, return or exchange the car; Easy, ideal for those looking for a rigid formula with long-term financing.

