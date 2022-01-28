the result of the semifinal – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The semifinal of the Australian Open is played: only one precedent between the two. Matteo wants to become the first Italian in the final, the Spaniard wants to beat the record of 21 Slams won by taking advantage of Djokovic’s absence

Uphill start in the semifinal of the Australian Open, in Melbourne, for Matteo Berrettini. The Italian gave the first two sets to Rafa Nadal (6-3, 6-2), but then imposed himself in the third (6-3).

After the battle won against Monfils and part of the Australian public, who booed and (in one case) even insulted him, therefore Berrettini challenges Nadal to obtain a historic result, a place in the final of the Australian Open (no Italian has ever succeeded ), to be played against the winner of the other thrilling challenge Tsitsipas-Medvedev.

Only one precedent between the two: Us Open, 7 September 2019, Matteo was facing a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time, he had two and a half years less experience and Rafa two and a half years less at the registry office. The Spaniard has a wonderful dream in mind, he wants to reach the record of 21 Slams won, taking advantage of the absence of Novak Djokovic (expelled from Australia after the well-known telenovela linked to the absence of the vaccine), the only one against whom Matteo has lost in the last three Grand Slams. But Berrettini wants to show that he has made another qualitative leap and repeat the conquest of the Wimbledon final. I will enter with the poisoned eye because this time I want to take her home. I am younger, he has more experience. It will be a battle.