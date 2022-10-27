The results of large technology companies set off alarms

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone, in front of the Microsoft logo in this illustration

Oct 26 (Reuters) – The gloomy results of Alphabet (Google). and Microsoft Corp. stoked fears of a global economic recession and put a damper on a fragile recovery in stock markets, pending results from other technology companies.

Shares in the parent company of Google and Microsoft fell about 6% in trading before the regular market opened. Meta Platforms, which is scheduled to report results after the markets close on Wednesday, fell 4%.

Amazon.com and Apple, due to report Thursday, were down about 4% and 1%, respectively. Nasdaq futures fell 1% after hitting a nearly three-week high on Tuesday as the latest results underscored the challenges facing the broader tech sector, from high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates to interest to the decrease in demand and the rise of the dollar.

While most big tech stocks have risen in recent weeks, it has been a dismal year for the sector overall. Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple have already lost a combined $2.5 trillion in market value so far this year.

Uncertainty in the market

“The results of the big technology companies were seen as a determining factor in market sentiment ahead of the third-quarter earnings season in the United States, and both Microsoft and Alphabet have given investors reason to worry,” he said. Laith Khalaf, head of investment research at AJ Bell.

Alphabet missed Wall Street’s target for revenue growth in the third quarter as advertising sales remained weak, while inflation and a strong dollar led Microsoft to post its lowest revenue growth in five years. .

Nearly a dozen analysts cut their price target for Alphabet, even by as much as $30, while six analysts lowered their references for Microsoft.

Just like Google, Meta relies on ads for most of its revenue. and analysts see advertising budgets shrinking as decades-high inflation hits pocketbooks.

“Investors will prepare for the Meta results with some trepidation, and the common reasoning is that if Google struggles, the rest of the tech group faces a marathon,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

More worrying was that the growth of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform and one of its most successful lines of business, is slowing, which is a warning to Amazon’s cloud business.

Shares of Spotify Technology also fell after the company pointed to pressure from falling ad sales on Tuesday.

The European technology index lost 1.5% and led the sectoral losses in the region.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)

